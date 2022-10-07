Read full article on original website
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
wevv.com
Princeton Fire Department puts out brush fire
Out of Gibson County, Princeton Fire crews fight a brush fire on County Road 325. Over the weekend, officials say at least 60 hay bales caught on fire. We're told it took several crews to get the fire out, including some from Illinois, including Owensville and Mount Carmel. Crews say...
Owensboro Health follows CDC masking guidelines
Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy to reflect the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
wevv.com
Owensboro Health updating face mask policy for all locations
The rules on requiring face masks at Owensboro Health locations are changing. The hospital system updated its masking policy to reflect recent guidance from the CDC. Masks will not be required unless the case numbers in the county are above a benchmark set by the CDC. These are the new...
wevv.com
Evansville Fire Crews respond to rekindled house fire
Evansville Fire Department crews were at the scene of a rekindled fire at a home along North Second Avenue early Tuesday morning. We're told the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night but was put out by crews in about an hour. EFD says the fire was reported...
wevv.com
Major pay raise and benefit increase approved for deputies in Vanderburgh County
A major increase to pay and benefits for deputy sheriffs in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, was approved on Tuesday. A news release says that the Vanderburgh County Commissioners unanimously approved a contract on Tuesday that raises salaries for deputies by 30% over the next four years. According to the release, the contract also increases longevity and retention benefits for deputies with the sheriff's office.
westkentuckystar.com
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
wevv.com
Road Closure on South Barker planned for 40 days starting Monday
A traffic alert for River City Drivers. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will close part of South Barker Avenue starting Monday, October 10th. The closure includes lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B Street and the intersection at Barker and Ray Becker Parkway. Officials say this is part...
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
wevv.com
Multiple people displaced by late night apartment fire in Henderson
Just before midnight on Monday, residents of a Henderson apartment complex say they were woken up by a loud bang. "I heard a boom, and I looked out my blind, and the whole building was on fire," said neighbor Andrew Bolebaum. The apartment building, located off of Twelfth Street and...
wevv.com
McLean County EMS taking donations for 'Toys for Tots'
Officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are accepting donations for kids this Christmas. McLean County EMS says it's collecting toy donations for the "Toys For Tots" program, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to help families who may not be able to afford Christmas presents for kids.
KFVS12
Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County deputy has medical emergency while behind the wheel
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office found him self in a scary situation this morning, as he encountered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of his vehicle. Just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a VCSO SUV swerving in and out of his...
KFVS12
Couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking in West Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a couple from West Paducah. They have been charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, along with other offenses following the execution of a search warrant. The arrest took place on October 9 in the afternoon. Detectives executed a search...
wevv.com
Deputies called to fatal crash in Vanderburgh County
One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of the crash, which happened in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. At this time, it's not clear what caused the...
wevv.com
Henderson Police Dept. participating in Pink Patch Project for cancer treatment and awareness
Officials with the Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're participating in a new project to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer. The Henderson Police Department says it's selling pink patches as part of the "Pink Patch Project" to raise awareness and funds to further treatment and care of those battling cancer.
Traffic backed up after vehicle flips on Twin Bridge
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a crash on the southbound Twin Bridge caused a traffic jam Saturday evening. We’re told a vehicle and a flatbed trailer flipped on the bridge. Dispatch was unable to tell us if anyone was injured in the accident. Our Ellis Park tower camera previously showed traffic backed […]
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Shemwell Lane near Oaks Road about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Glenna J. Hiett, 47, of Paducah,...
