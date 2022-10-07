Read full article on original website
Natt King: Disappointed that kids saw offensive verbiage during parade
The Sandwich Fair is a wonderful vehicle for connecting with acquaintances and friends, having a fun time with family, especially the kids, and seeing the workings of a rural lifestyle. I and others were disappointed to see vulgar political signage displayed in the parade. The Sandwich Fair Association needs to recognize the harmfulness intended and disallow future inappropriate displays.
Frank A Maguire III, 66
LACONIA — It is with great sorrow that the Maguire family shares the passing of Francis Anthony Maguire III (Frankie), 66, of Woodwinds Hill Drive in Laconia. He passed away at Concord Hospital — Concord, on Friday, October 7, 2022, after battling a long-term illness. He passed with his loving family by his side.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Greater Meredith program to welcome Vacasa
MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber board members, community leaders and the Greater Meredith Program were on hand to host a ribbon-cutting welcoming Vacasa to the Meredith community on Sept. 28. "Vacasa is excited and proud to be part of the Meredith community, and we look forward to providing...
Marie E. Bruns, 87
BOW — Marie Evelyn (Duggan) Bruns, 87 of Bow, widow of Roger Bruns, passed away on September 30, 2022, in Concord. She was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on April 3, 1935, daughter of Robert and Marie (Dunlea) Duggan and lived with her 12 siblings in Hillsborough. She graduated from Hillsborough High School. She lived in Laconia and Gilford, with her family until moving to White Rock, Bow. She was a secretary at Laconia Episcopal Church and Gilford Middle High School Guidance Department.
Meredith Library Fund to dissolve by Dec. 31
MEREDITH — This press release is to notify the public and our donors that. Meredith Library Fund’s board voted on on Aug.11, unanimously, to dissolve by Dec. 31.
Durham ranked No. 2 safest college town in America; some students feel differently
DURHAM — Home of the University of New Hampshire, the town of Durham has been voted the second safest college town in America in a study evaluating FBI crime rates from the past year. SafeWise, an independent safety ranking organization, found that among all the colleges across America with a population of over 14,000, Durham is one of the best in terms of safety.
Catherine M. Philbrook, 72
ASHLAND — Catherine Mary Small Philbrook, 72, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022, following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Catherine, better known as Cathy, was born in Plymouth on February 25, 1950, the oldest of five sisters growing up on a farm on the corner of Hicks Hill and Owl Brook Road in Ashland. Cathy attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland High School in 1968. Cathy worked in NH at Sprague Electric, the NH Co-Op and local restaurants before moving to Pennsylvania in 1979 with her husband, Scott Philbrook and children.
LRCC is cooking up culinary creations at new student-run restaurant
LACONIA — Culinary students at Lakes Region Community College will sharpen their skills and aim to please the tastebuds of their patrons at the Community Table, a new on-campus restaurant. Students will gain hands-on experience in food service and restaurant management including hosting, serving, menu creation, and made-from-scratch cooking to further prepare them with job-ready skills in their chosen profession. The Community Table opens to the community for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Oct. 13.
Mary Lou Stein, 93
FRANKLIN — Mary Lou (Taylor) Stein, 93, a resident of Franklin, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 following a period of failing health. Mary Lou was born in Peacock Valley, South Weare, on November 18, 1928. Later in life she adopted the name “Valley Girl.” She was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor and Rose (Grant) Taylor and was a graduate of Weare High School, class of 1946. She met the love of her life, Benjamin Stein Jr. in 1948 and after a whirlwind romance and engagement they were wed on September 17, 1949.
Sunday night fire on Gilford Ave. a close call, says fire official
LACONIA — A nighttime fire that damaged the exterior of a Gilford Avenue home Sunday could have been devastating if the fire had burned unchecked for much longer, according to a fire department official. The fire was discovered shortly before 3:42 a.m. on Sunday when an occupant of the...
Missing teens found safe in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw are back home safely after being found Tuesday in Northfield. Paquette and Habbershaw, both 16, were reported missing Thursday after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School around 1 p.m. during a pep rally.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 55 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Sylvianne Krauz, 65
FRANKLIN — Sylvianne “Sylvie” Krauz, 65, passed away at Concord Hospital — Franklin surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Ontario, Canada on September 22, 1957, to the late Jeanne Pratte (Racine) and Yvon Pratte, both originally from Quebec, Canada.
Missing person John Skelton safely located; alert canceled
WOLFEBORO — John Skelton, 65, of Freedom, who was reported missing Thursday, has been safely located. State police issued a release Sunday afternoon canceling the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert.
Two teen girls reported missing after leaving Winni Regional High on Thursday
TILTON — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw, both 16 and students at Winnisquam Regional High School, are missing. The two were last seen Thursday leaving school at 1 p.m. Melissa Paquette, Haelie's mother, shared a description of the pair in a Facebook post over the weekend.
Sentencing in fatal OD death postponed to next week
The sentencing of Albert Lynch of Tilton, convicted of selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result, has been postponed. Lynch, 50, was due to be sentenced Wednesday in Belknap Superior Court, but the proceeding was rescheduled to next Wednesday, according to Deputy Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier.
