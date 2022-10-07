ASHLAND — Catherine Mary Small Philbrook, 72, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022, following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Catherine, better known as Cathy, was born in Plymouth on February 25, 1950, the oldest of five sisters growing up on a farm on the corner of Hicks Hill and Owl Brook Road in Ashland. Cathy attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland High School in 1968. Cathy worked in NH at Sprague Electric, the NH Co-Op and local restaurants before moving to Pennsylvania in 1979 with her husband, Scott Philbrook and children.

