Caliber Home Loans Review

Caliber Home Loans Inc. is a residential mortgage lender and loan servicer headquartered in Coppell, Texas, established in 2008 via the merger of Caliber Funding and Vericrest Financial. The company is one of the nation’s largest wholesale lenders, operating in all 50 states with numerous branches across the country.
Most U.S. CEOs Think a Recession (and Layoffs) Are on the Horizon

CEOs in the United States and abroad are bracing for impact, according to a new study detailing expectations of a recession among the world’s top business leaders. In a survey of more than 1,300 CEOs at large companies worldwide, including 400 stateside, the advisory firm KPMG found that 91% of U.S. respondents believe there will be a recession in the next year — and not a short one. That will likely mean widespread reductions in workforce, according to KPMG, which conducted the poll from July to August.
