Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
Caliber Home Loans Review | Mortgage Lenders
Caliber Home Loans Inc. is a residential mortgage lender and loan servicer headquartered in Coppell, Texas, established in 2008 via the merger of Caliber Funding and Vericrest Financial. The company is one of the nation’s largest wholesale lenders, operating in all 50 states with numerous branches across the country.
money.com
Most U.S. CEOs Think a Recession (and Layoffs) Are on the Horizon
CEOs in the United States and abroad are bracing for impact, according to a new study detailing expectations of a recession among the world’s top business leaders. In a survey of more than 1,300 CEOs at large companies worldwide, including 400 stateside, the advisory firm KPMG found that 91% of U.S. respondents believe there will be a recession in the next year — and not a short one. That will likely mean widespread reductions in workforce, according to KPMG, which conducted the poll from July to August.
Biden says a ‘slight’ recession is possible, but doesn’t anticipate it
President Biden on Tuesday night said there is a possibility of a “slight recession,” while reiterating his stance that he doesn’t think there will be one at all in the U.S. “No,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if Americans should prepare for a recession....
money.com
Auto Loan Rates Are Rising — but There's Still Some Good News for Car Shoppers
Car buyers will likely have more options this fall, but it could be an extra expensive time to purchase thanks to the highest auto loan rates in years. Experts in the automobile industry say the market is shifting in response to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
money.com
Time Is Running out to Buy I Bonds With Historically High Interest Rates
All good things must come to an end. Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, have been paying out a record-setting interest rate in recent months, but time is running out to lock in that rate. The composite interest rate for the newly fashionable I bonds hit 9.62% in May,...
Comments / 0