Los Angeles County, CA

Did Kevin O’Connell destroy the Super Bowl chances of the Rams in 2022?

The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling in their first season since Kevin O’Connell left their staff to become the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Five games into the 2022 season and the Minnesota Vikings are sitting pretty with a 4-1 record in their first year with Kevin O’Connell as their head coach. Meanwhile, O’Connell’s former team, the Los Angeles Rams, have stumbled to a 2-3 record to begin their 2022 season.
