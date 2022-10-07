Read full article on original website
Evansville man arrested on several child molesting charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police accuse a 49-year-old of child molestation spanning all the way back to 2015. Police say two children, aged 12 and 14-years-old, came to Holly’s House near the end of September for an interview with detectives. According to an affidavit, the children told detectives Mario Terrell DeJournett had sexually assaulted […]
Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
Deputies called to fatal crash in Vanderburgh County
One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of the crash, which happened in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. At this time, it's not clear what caused the...
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
Newburgh man was victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville bar, coroner says
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed at a bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh died at the hospital after being taken there for a stab wound on Saturday. Police said the stabbing happened...
Trial date set for man accused of fatally shooting 2 people at Henderson men's center
A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting and killing multiple people at a men's shelter in Henderson, Kentucky. On Tuesday morning, 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs appeared in court, where his jury trial date was set for Aug. 15, 2023. Gibbs faces two counts of murder and...
Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro
A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking...
Bar reopening to customers in downtown Evansville after weekend murder
A bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is opening back up after a recent murder that took place. The owners of Mo's House say the bar will be back open to customers on Tuesday following the incident, which they called a devastation and a tragedy. "Tonight we re-open our home. The...
OPD: Fully automatic handgun recovered by officers, juvenile arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) say they arrested a juvenile who had an illegally manufactured fully automatic handgun. OPD says on October 10 at 2:19 a.m., an officer saw two juveniles walking in a residential area. Police say one of the juveniles matched the clothing description given for a […]
UPDATE | Inmate back in custody after early morning escape in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate was taken back into custody Monday in Breckinridge County hours after he escaped from an area hospital. Breckinridge County Jailer Tara Shrewsberry said Kody Claycomb, 30, escaped while at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. Kentucky State Police said Claycomb was there with a deputy jailer after falling at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
Massive search and rescue effort planned at Grayson Co. Judicial Center after woman who created disturbance goes missing
A massive search and rescue effort was organized Tuesday morning in Leitchfield after a woman with mental health issues went missing after creating a disturbance at the Grayson County Judicial Center. At 1:50 Tuesday morning, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton along with Grayson County Deputies...
Funeral services held for toddler killed in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he was laid to rest Monday. His funeral was at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church and he...
Woman Indicted For Providing Minor With Handgun
Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They say the gun was...
Suspects Wanted In Sunday Night Shooting
Evansville Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night. The call — for a man shot in the leg — came in a few minutes before 11pm. The victim reportedly told officers three men jumped him as he was walking home from work. He said...
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed
State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway or Vicky White. Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. According to an affidavit, Mario Quiroz told police he was driving between...
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
Leitchfield teen arrested on DUI, other charges, after flipping vehicle on S. Main St.
A Leitchfield teen has been jailed after hitting a utility pole on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer Tamara Jupin, the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash at 706 South Main Street at approximately 12:40 Sunday morning.
Man who died after being stabbed in a bar identified
Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Parrett Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an assault in progress.
Vanderburgh County deputy has medical emergency while behind the wheel
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office found him self in a scary situation this morning, as he encountered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of his vehicle. Just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a VCSO SUV swerving in and out of his...
