Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man arrested on several child molesting charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police accuse a 49-year-old of child molestation spanning all the way back to 2015. Police say two children, aged 12 and 14-years-old, came to Holly’s House near the end of September for an interview with detectives. According to an affidavit, the children told detectives Mario Terrell DeJournett had sexually assaulted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Deputies called to fatal crash in Vanderburgh County

One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of the crash, which happened in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. At this time, it's not clear what caused the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro

A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

wdrb.com

UPDATE | Inmate back in custody after early morning escape in Breckinridge County

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate was taken back into custody Monday in Breckinridge County hours after he escaped from an area hospital. Breckinridge County Jailer Tara Shrewsberry said Kody Claycomb, 30, escaped while at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. Kentucky State Police said Claycomb was there with a deputy jailer after falling at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Funeral services held for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he was laid to rest Monday. His funeral was at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church and he...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

Woman Indicted For Providing Minor With Handgun

Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They say the gun was...
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Suspects Wanted In Sunday Night Shooting

Evansville Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night. The call — for a man shot in the leg — came in a few minutes before 11pm. The victim reportedly told officers three men jumped him as he was walking home from work. He said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed

State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway or Vicky White. Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
14news.com

1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. According to an affidavit, Mario Quiroz told police he was driving between...
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Leitchfield teen arrested on DUI, other charges, after flipping vehicle on S. Main St.

A Leitchfield teen has been jailed after hitting a utility pole on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer Tamara Jupin, the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash at 706 South Main Street at approximately 12:40 Sunday morning.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

