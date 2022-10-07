Read full article on original website
Beautiful face of medieval woman found in Scottish priory is brought back to life 700 years after her death using 3D digital reconstruction
Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a 'beautiful' 14th century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate - both of whom will talk to visitors at a book festival about life at Scotland's 'cradle of Christianity'. The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was...
Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla's lovechild reveals his plans for a Netflix story about his secret upbringing
An Australian man who claims he is the lovechild of Charles and Camilla says he wants Netflix to make a story about his secret upbringing. Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been approached by 'leading' documentary makers in the UK and US about his claims - which he says come from years of research.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
Marie Claire
The New Prince and Princess of Wales Just Inherited a Secret Estate in, Appropriately, Wales
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a so-called “secret” home tucked away in rural Wales after the Queen’s death last month—(try spelling this without double and triple checking) Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai, where King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort have enjoyed spending time together in the past.
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Protester grabs Princess of Wales’s hand and tells her ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during royal tour
The Princess of Wales was confronted by a protester who told her that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a walkabout of Northern Ireland. The incident occurred on Thursday while Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast, with a video shared on social media showing the Irish woman confronting the royal.
In Style
King Charles III Will Reportedly Have to Pay Rent to Prince William
Apparently, even kings are subject to paying rent, and King Charles III will reportedly owe money to his son, Prince William. Along with the "Prince of Wales" and "Duke of Cornwall" titles, William also inherited the entire Duchy of Cornwall, which generated a whopping $23 million of annual income last year for Charles. William will now be entitled to pocket those surplus earnings.
Kate Middleton Reveals Why She'll Be 'Setting My Alarm Clock Early' in the Coming Weeks
In a video message, the Princess of Wales expertly coordinated her outfit to represent the Red Roses, England's rugby squad Kate Middleton is ready to cheer on the women's England Rugby team — even if it means waking up a bit early. The Princess of Wales, who took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union earlier this year, shared a video message wishing luck to the Red Roses as they compete in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, which kicks off this weekend. "Hello,...
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
msn.com
Princess of Wales praised by fans for maintaining composure when heckled on visit to Northern Ireland
Catherine, Princess of Wales has been praised by fans for maintaining her composure when she was heckled on a visit to Northern Ireland. The royal, 40, carried on smiling after a woman clad in an emerald green cardigan yelled: “You’re not in your own country”. Her heckler...
NME
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
Autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen first to be knighted since death of Queen
Renowned autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen, London 2012 closing ceremony set designer Esmeralda Devlin and Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton are among those who will be recognised with honours during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.Clinical psychologist and professor of autism research at Cambridge University, Sir Simon will be the recipient of the only knighthood to be awarded by the Princess Royal on Tuesday morning, in an event which marks the first investiture ceremony since the Queen’s death in September.He created the first UK clinic for adults with suspected Asperger’s Syndrome in 1999, and has since worked with several autism charities...
NME
Watch The Cure debut another blissed-out new song ‘And Nothing Is Forever’
The Cure debuted a new track called ‘And Nothing Is Forever’ during their show in Stockholm last night (October 10) – check out the footage below. Robert Smith and co. were performing at the Avicii Arena in the Swedish capital as part of their current European tour, which has already seen the band preview two new songs: ‘Alone’ and ‘Endsong’.
NME
Guitar owned by The Cure’s Robert Smith and designed by Gorillaz to be auctioned
A guitar owned by The Cure’s Robert Smith and designed by Gorillaz’ Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn is set to be auctioned off. The Guild S-200 T-Bird guitar was first used by Smith at Gorillaz’ huge London show at The O2 last summer for NHS workers. Now,...
