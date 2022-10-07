ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Sid Vicious
Person
John Squire
Person
Ian Brown
Person
Liam Gallagher
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
The Independent

Protester grabs Princess of Wales’s hand and tells her ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during royal tour

The Princess of Wales was confronted by a protester who told her that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a walkabout of Northern Ireland. The incident occurred on Thursday while Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast, with a video shared on social media showing the Irish woman confronting the royal.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cardiff Bay#South Wales Police#Wales Online#Tesco
In Style

King Charles III Will Reportedly Have to Pay Rent to Prince William

Apparently, even kings are subject to paying rent, and King Charles III will reportedly owe money to his son, Prince William. Along with the "Prince of Wales" and "Duke of Cornwall" titles, William also inherited the entire Duchy of Cornwall, which generated a whopping $23 million of annual income last year for Charles. William will now be entitled to pocket those surplus earnings.
U.K.
People

Kate Middleton Reveals Why She'll Be 'Setting My Alarm Clock Early' in the Coming Weeks

In a video message, the Princess of Wales expertly coordinated her outfit to represent the Red Roses, England's rugby squad Kate Middleton is ready to cheer on the women's England Rugby team — even if it means waking up a bit early. The Princess of Wales, who took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union earlier this year, shared a video message wishing luck to the Red Roses as they compete in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, which kicks off this weekend. "Hello,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor

A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Abu Dhabi
NME

Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
CANCER
The Independent

Autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen first to be knighted since death of Queen

Renowned autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen, London 2012 closing ceremony set designer Esmeralda Devlin and Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton are among those who will be recognised with honours during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.Clinical psychologist and professor of autism research at Cambridge University, Sir Simon will be the recipient of the only knighthood to be awarded by the Princess Royal on Tuesday morning, in an event which marks the first investiture ceremony since the Queen’s death in September.He created the first UK clinic for adults with suspected Asperger’s Syndrome in 1999, and has since worked with several autism charities...
U.K.
NME

Watch The Cure debut another blissed-out new song ‘And Nothing Is Forever’

The Cure debuted a new track called ‘And Nothing Is Forever’ during their show in Stockholm last night (October 10) – check out the footage below. Robert Smith and co. were performing at the Avicii Arena in the Swedish capital as part of their current European tour, which has already seen the band preview two new songs: ‘Alone’ and ‘Endsong’.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy