Albert Lea, MN

Stewartville man sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife. Robert Eugene Koloff Jr., 53, was arrested the afternoon of September 11, 2021, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of 5th Street NE in Stewartville. Deputies say they arrived to find Koloff being held down on the ground by an 18-year-old man.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
MANKATO, MN
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Maplewood man charged with selling drugs in fatal overdose in Rochester

A guy from Maplewood who is presently serving a five-year term for distributing drugs has been accused of supplying the substances that killed an Olmsted County lady last year. According to the charges submitted in Olmsted County District Court, Sean Alexander, 44, is accused of third-degree murder. He is also...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Warrant issued for Albert Lea man ahead of drug sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County Court issued an active warrant for Marco Antonio Alquicira Friday, Oct. 7 — just three days before Alquicira’s sentencing for 1st-degree controlled substance crimes. Alquicira was arrested after a Sept. 2020 narcotics search at an Albert Lea hotel and pleaded guilty...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Mason City Man Jailed on Palo Alto County Drug Warrants

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Mason City man was arrested early last week on active arrest warrants out of Palo Alto County for alleged drug offenses. Sheriff John King tells KICD News 41-year-old Jose Santos Najera was taken into custody last Monday morning for third offense possession of a controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.
MASON CITY, IA
Rochester man sentenced for 2018 gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over four years after police said he fired a gun in the air during an argument with a girlfriend, a Rochester man is sentenced to probation. James Comer Grant, 42, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of threats of violence, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police said Grant had an argument with his girlfriend just before 11:30 pm near the area of 6th Avenue and 1st Street SW. He was accused of firing a single shot into the air and investigators said they found a .40 caliber shell casing at the scene and a .40 caliber pistol in Grant’s home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Guilty plea entered over Floyd County rape/kidnapping

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of rape and kidnapping is pleading guilty. Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was accused of breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Investigators say the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at 9:44 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for possession of Marijuana and E-Cig 11:18 p.m. A Moped was stolen from 1201 Garfield Ave.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
AUSTIN, MN
No injuries in Rochester head-on crash

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police say there were no injuries after a head-on vehicle collision Monday morning. The crashed happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Middlebrook Dr. NW and Ripley Lane NW, near the Ridgeview Manor Park. Rochester Police say the airbags of both cars...
ROCHESTER, MN

