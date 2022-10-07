ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in Oakland's 100th homicide of 2022

 4 days ago

West Oakland fatal shooting investigation. CBS

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday in the Cypress Village neighborhood .

The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 3, shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Oakland resident Louis Truehill.  The deadly incident was the 100th homicide in Oakland so far this year.

Police confirmed they arrested 30-year-old Kahalil Attiba on Wednesday for the homicide, but did not provide any additional details on how he was taken into custody.

The release issued by the department credited the collaborative effort of its Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC), OPD homicide investigators, the United States Marshals Service and Oakland Housing Authority Police leading to the arrest.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Attiba with murder.

The city has been struggling with a spike in gun violence over recent weeks.

Oakland police are investigating multiple shootings in recent weeks, including a mass shooting at an East Oakland school campus last week that injured six victims and two fatal incidents over the weekend. One of those shootings at a high school birthday party left two teenage brothers who are both students at Berkeley High dead and injured two other teens.

crimevoice.com

Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death

OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco police investigate 2 separate shootings stemming from armed robbery, argument

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate incidents -- an armed robbery and an argument -- that led to two men being shot early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Suddenly a vehicle pulled up with three gunman who robbed the six victims at gunpoint.One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. A 26-year-old man was shot during the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition

(KRON) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated […]
OAKLAND, CA
Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition

OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226. 
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#East Oakland#Shooting#West Oakland#Violent Crime#Cbs Oakland#Opd#Attiba#Berkeley
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 6-8

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 6-8,...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video

OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
OAKLAND, CA
Police identify victim who died from mass shooting by UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Days after three were injured and one was killed in a shooting near UC Berkeley campus, police have identified the victim who died from his wounds.Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, 29, died at Highland Hospital from his wounds at around 6:36 a.m. He had been brought to the hospital just 5 hours earlier.The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue, about a block away from Unit 3, a complex made up of several buildings with dozens of dormitory housing, mostly first-year students. READ MORE: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley campusThe shooting broke out during a fight between several people. Dozens of shots were fired and at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.The three wounded were men ages 22, 24, and 28, and none of them was a student.Police did not provide any updates on whether a suspect had been identified.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
Man injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, where an argument escalated to violence and the man was shot, police said.He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter fled prior to police arriving and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the suspect Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marin County DA: Recent hate crimes being investigated

SAN RAFAEL -- In the wake of several recent hate-fueled incidents -- including antisemitic flyers distributed in several communities -- Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli assured the public Monday that such crimes are under investigation. Fugoli's office hired a special investigator earlier this year -- William Reid -- who specializes in investigating cases involving hate crimes, Brown Act violations and community education and outreach. "These incidents are revolting, and have no place in our community," Frugoli said in her announcement. "Our hate crimes investigator is working with local law enforcement to document and track these incidents. And our team...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Luxury Apartments Flood as Resident Arrested for Vandalism

A luxury downtown San Francisco apartment block has flooded after a resident vandalized the building, property management said. The 11th floor of 100 Van Ness is where the damage was allegedly made by the suspect. San Francisco Police confirmed they have arrested a 46-year-old resident, who has been booked in SF County Jail for felony vandalism and resisting arrest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested

Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
Fatal shooting late Saturday night in Antioch leaves teen dead

ANTIOCH -- A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Lane near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced.According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries at the scene. The man's identity has not been released to the public at this time.Investigators are working to identify a suspect involved in this case, and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information about the case is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.
