Police arrest suspect in Oakland's 100th homicide of 2022

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday in the Cypress Village neighborhood .

The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 3, shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Oakland resident Louis Truehill. The deadly incident was the 100th homicide in Oakland so far this year.

Police confirmed they arrested 30-year-old Kahalil Attiba on Wednesday for the homicide, but did not provide any additional details on how he was taken into custody.

The release issued by the department credited the collaborative effort of its Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC), OPD homicide investigators, the United States Marshals Service and Oakland Housing Authority Police leading to the arrest.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Attiba with murder.

The city has been struggling with a spike in gun violence over recent weeks.

Oakland police are investigating multiple shootings in recent weeks, including a mass shooting at an East Oakland school campus last week that injured six victims and two fatal incidents over the weekend. One of those shootings at a high school birthday party left two teenage brothers who are both students at Berkeley High dead and injured two other teens.