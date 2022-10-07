ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTNH

Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Woman Killed in New London Crash

Police have identified the woman that died after a crash in New London Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH.com

Woman dies in New London car crash: PD

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a car crash in New London Tuesday morning, according to police. The New London Police Department responded to a one-car crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nautilus Drive. At the scene, the woman driving the car was non-responsive. EMS treated her...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month

Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Updated: 56 minutes ago.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield. Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month. They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

2 persons of interest detained in Hartford Park Street homicide: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating the city’s 31st homicide of the year after a man was beaten to death Tuesday morning. Police said a passerby flagged down first responders around 2 a.m. Monday, telling them in the parking area behind 700 Park Street needed medical help. The victim, identified by police as […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Multiple cars catch fire in Foxwoods Casino garage

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were at the scene Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about multiple vehicles on fire at a Foxwoods Casino garage, according to the Ledyard Fire Company. The call for mutual aid was received at about 4 p.m., according to the fire department. The vehicles were reportedly on fire in the […]
LEDYARD, CT
WWLP

UNUSUAL SIGHT: Cows wander on I-84 in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Cows were on the “moooo”ve on I-84 in Vernon on Friday. This isn’t something that you see every day! WTNH viewer Stephanie Odell Bolstridge posted videos on Facebook of the cows being trapped by state police. News 8 has reached out to state police for more information about how the cows […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor Road Closed for Several Hours After Serious Crash

Sullivan Avenue, or Route 194, in South Windsor will be closed for several hours Tuesday evening after a serious car crash. Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Schweir Road. The road is closed while police investigate. The town's Metro Traffic Services is responding and will assist the...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC, KVFC & South FD Middletown Respond to Structure Fire on Hidden Lake Road

Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, with on-scene mutual aid provided by Killingworth Volunteer Fire Co. and South Fire District Middletown, responded to a reported structure fire at 4:15 p.m. on October 9, 2022, at a residence on Hidden Lake Road. The homeowners had called 911 after noticing smoke billowing from their oversized, detached garage.
HADDAM, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces a judge

State lawmakers consider extending gas tax holiday. Jury deliberations continue in Alex Jones defamation case. As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News sat down with voters who are still on the fence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man charged with shooting New Haven police officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. West Hartford man's...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

RT-8 southbound closed between exits 24 and 22

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound was closed because of an overturned motor vehicle crash between exits 24 and 22. Beacon Falls volunteer fire department said they responded just after 7 pm for a two-car accident with a rollover route on 8 South, just south of the Exit 24 overpass.
BEACON FALLS, CT

