Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Killed in New London Crash
Police have identified the woman that died after a crash in New London Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.
WTNH.com
Woman dies in New London car crash: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a car crash in New London Tuesday morning, according to police. The New London Police Department responded to a one-car crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nautilus Drive. At the scene, the woman driving the car was non-responsive. EMS treated her...
Eyewitness News
Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Updated: 56 minutes ago.
Police: RI man arrested after suspicious device found at Connecticut drive-in
Matthew Farley was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal attempt to manufacture a bomb and breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police.
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield. Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month. They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of...
2 persons of interest detained in Hartford Park Street homicide: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating the city’s 31st homicide of the year after a man was beaten to death Tuesday morning. Police said a passerby flagged down first responders around 2 a.m. Monday, telling them in the parking area behind 700 Park Street needed medical help. The victim, identified by police as […]
Multiple cars catch fire in Foxwoods Casino garage
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were at the scene Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about multiple vehicles on fire at a Foxwoods Casino garage, according to the Ledyard Fire Company. The call for mutual aid was received at about 4 p.m., according to the fire department. The vehicles were reportedly on fire in the […]
UNUSUAL SIGHT: Cows wander on I-84 in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Cows were on the “moooo”ve on I-84 in Vernon on Friday. This isn’t something that you see every day! WTNH viewer Stephanie Odell Bolstridge posted videos on Facebook of the cows being trapped by state police. News 8 has reached out to state police for more information about how the cows […]
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
NBC Connecticut
South Windsor Road Closed for Several Hours After Serious Crash
Sullivan Avenue, or Route 194, in South Windsor will be closed for several hours Tuesday evening after a serious car crash. Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Schweir Road. The road is closed while police investigate. The town's Metro Traffic Services is responding and will assist the...
hk-now.com
HVFC, KVFC & South FD Middletown Respond to Structure Fire on Hidden Lake Road
Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, with on-scene mutual aid provided by Killingworth Volunteer Fire Co. and South Fire District Middletown, responded to a reported structure fire at 4:15 p.m. on October 9, 2022, at a residence on Hidden Lake Road. The homeowners had called 911 after noticing smoke billowing from their oversized, detached garage.
NBC Connecticut
2 Teens Accused of Assaulting Student Standing at Bus Stop in Wethersfield
Police have arrested two teens who are accused of assaulting a student who was standing at a bus stop in Wethersfield last month. Officers were called to Maple Street on Thursday, September 8, around 7 a.m. after getting a report of a physical assault of a minor at a bus stop.
Police investigating shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
NBC Connecticut
Police Continue Investigation Into Large Fight Near Southington Apple Harvest Festival
“I just started hearing a lot of screaming and yelling from down here,” Trisha Corrado said. Trisha Corrado was attending the Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday when she heard a disturbance from the distance. “So, I was nervous for my safety and my friends' safety. So, we just decided...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces a judge
State lawmakers consider extending gas tax holiday. Jury deliberations continue in Alex Jones defamation case. As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News sat down with voters who are still on the fence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man charged with shooting New Haven police officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. West Hartford man's...
Eyewitness News
RT-8 southbound closed between exits 24 and 22
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound was closed because of an overturned motor vehicle crash between exits 24 and 22. Beacon Falls volunteer fire department said they responded just after 7 pm for a two-car accident with a rollover route on 8 South, just south of the Exit 24 overpass.
