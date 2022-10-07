ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts searching for a fix after another ugly offensive game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpIL7_0iQOmBm400

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts wanted to put on an entertaining prime-time show Thursday night.

Instead, they turned most football fans off with another dismal offensive performance. They allowed six more sacks, had two more turnovers and failed to score a touchdown for the second time this season. But the Colts still won 12-9 in overtime in Denver.

“An ugly win is a beautiful thing,” team owner Jim Irsay posted on Twitter.

The league’s lowest-scoring offense has a few extra days to find a fix — its next game isn’t until Oct. 16. And the reality is if the Colts can’t change their ghastly numbers, they won’t make the playoffs.

Indy (69) and Chicago (64) are the only NFL teams to score fewer than 70 points this season — and the Bears can break away from the pack Sunday.

The Colts enter this weekend tied with New Orleans for the league’s most giveaways (11). Quarterback Matt Ryan has 11 fumbles, matching the second-highest single-season total of his 15-year career. He’s one short of a single-season career high and on pace for 37, which would shatter the NFL record (23).

And while the Colts (2-2-1) played without injured defending rushing champ Jonathan Taylor and lost his replacement, Nyheim Hines, to the concussion protocol before most people tuned in Thursday, their offensive line is in shambles. It’s given up a league-worst 21 sacks.

What’s wrong? What isn’t?

“We’re obviously in a slump of scoring points, the facts are the facts,” coach Frank Reich said of Indy’s seven-game streak of scoring 20 or fewer points. “There are a lot of things that go into that — play-calling is certainly one of them. I’m always evaluating that.”

Indy climbed back to .500 and clawed its way back into the postseason picture by making field goals in the waning seconds of regulation and on the first drive of overtime.

But without Stephon Gilmore’s interception with a little more than two minutes left in regulation or his pass break up on the game’s final play — both in the end zone to thwart the Broncos’ scoring chances — the Colts wouldn’t have been celebrating.

They would have spent the rest of this season chasing others as they’ve done the past few seasons.

So Reich and his staff will spend this extra-long weekend mulling solutions.

“That’s not a good enough offensive performance,” he said. “It was good enough last night. I know nobody wants to hear that but that’s the fact. It was good enough last night when it had to be.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Kicker Chase McLaughlin. The defense has been among the league’s stingiest — and McLaughlin has been the most reliable scoring option. Since rejoining the Colts in Week 2, he’s made all four extra points and seven of eight field goals, including two late ones Thursday.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Offensive line. The Colts used two different starting lineups in five days, and neither worked. Since Sunday, Ryan has been sacked nine times, thrown three interceptions and fumbled four times — largely because of poor pass protection. Expect Indy to try another lineup in Week 6.

STOCK UP

Gilmore. Indy’s offseason investment paid big dividends when Gilmore played like the 2019 NFL defensive player of the year, coming up with two of the biggest plays in Thursday’s game.

STOCK DOWN

Bernhard Raimann. Indy tried the rookie at left tackle and he drew four penalties in the first half, three for holding. He was marginally better in the second half and should improve with more playing time, but was overmatched in his starting debut.

INJURIES

In addition to Hines, DE Kwity Paye was carted off the field in the second with an ankle injury. Reich said X-rays were negative and they hope he can return soon. Danny Pinter replaced Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly (hip) following Ryan’s first interception. WR Ashton Dulin did not return after hurting his foot. The Colts also are hopeful Taylor and three-time All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, fractured nose) could play in the Jacksonville rematch.

KEY NUMBERS

One. Ryan’s five-touchdown, seven-interception totals are troubling, but the bigger concern should be the run production. Despite having one of the league’s top rushers, Indy is one of four teams with a single rushing TD this season.

The defense certainly is good enough and McLaughlin’s emergence has provided a special teams boost. But if the offense can’t get in sync soon, every game could look like Thursday night’s. The most essential component of the mini-bye week will be finding an offensive line that can keep Ryan upright and clear holes for runners.

___

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Frank Reich
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
The Associated Press

No quick fixes for Steelers, Tomlin during nightmarish start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For nearly two decades the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed immune to the realities of the NFL. Seasons came, seasons went. And the Steelers stayed relevant. In the mix. A factor even as the fortunes of their AFC North rivals — Baltimore chief among them — and the vast majority of the rest of the league rose and fell and rose again, just the way it’s supposed to work under the salary cap. During coach Mike Tomlin’s first 15 years on the job, Pittsburgh played exactly one game in which it was eliminated from playoff contention. One. One out of 241. One.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
atozsports.com

The Broncos have a scary truth about their team right now

The Denver Broncos have been really impressive on defense so far this season. Unfortunately, that is where the success has stopped for Denver. The offense has struggled for most of the season. The analytics show that the two sides of the ball for the Broncos are polar opposites. On defense,...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Five key problems facing Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – In the span of five weeks, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has, in some circles, gone from an innovator ready to shake up the status quo to a guy who could get shown the door early. His team is 2-3 with a pile of penalties...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wildcats Today

Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WRBI Radio

Meiners named Colts Coach of the Week

East Central head football coach Jake Meiners has been named the Colts Coach of the Week. The Indianapolis Colts say Meiners was chosen after his Class 4A #3 Trojans (7-1) beat Class 3A #8 Guerin Catholic 41-7 last Friday. East Central is unbeaten against other Indiana teams so far this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy