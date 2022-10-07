ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe launches new $800K manufacturing grant

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

Tempe-based micro-manufacturing businesses may qualify for a boost from a new grant offered by the city of Tempe.

Micro-manufacturers may qualify for up to $25,000 in grant funds that can be used to help them grow their businesses. The $800,000 program includes $500,000 from the federal Congressional Community Project Funding and $300,000 from the city of Tempe budget, according to a news release.

“I'm proud that in partnership with Mayor Woods and the City of Tempe, we’ve brought back half a million dollars in federal funds to Tempe to support micro-manufacturers,” said Rep. Greg Stanton. “I’m excited to see the good ideas that grow out of this grant program—and to continue to work with local leaders to support small businesses and boost domestic manufacturing right here in Arizona.”

Micro-manufacturing is the creation of products in small quantities, often using smaller manufacturing facilities.

The purpose for this grant is to lift local entrepreneurs – with a focus on minority entrepreneurs - and help them overcome the most significant obstacles. Grants may be used to cover the cost of space, raw materials and equipment necessary for micromanufacturing. In Arizona, only 11% of small businesses are minority-owned.

“Investing in small businesses is one way to grow our economy. A grant of $25,000 can be all that is needed to see someone’s dream come to life and bring prosperity to them, their family and our whole community,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. “I’m proud that the City of Tempe can launch this program and I thank Congressman Greg Stanton for his assistance in securing the  Congressional Community Project Funding that made it possible.”

Grant recipients will be selected by five non-profit organizations known for providing business training, support and mentorship, with oversight by City of Tempe Economic Development representatives. These organizations include:

  • FABRIC Tempe is set up to provide apparel entrepreneurs with all of the guidance, they need to start and grow a business that manufactures sewn products.
  • Hustle PHX offers the 101 Entrepreneurship Program, which affords participants the intellectual, social and financial capital along with mentorship to support them in building a business. They have helped launch 300 small businesses.
  • Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council is a leading non-profit that has been advocating for Minority Business Enterprises since 1993. The non-profit has programs addressing the specific issues of small minority enterprises, with an emphasis on small Black-owned manufacturing businesses.
  • RAIL CDC’s Equitable Small Business Technical Assistance Program provides free one-on-one consulting and technical assistance services to business owners and entrepreneurs in our commercial corridors.
  • The Tempe Chamber of Commerce has been serving the business community for over 100 years in the areas of funding, marketing, HR, management and others.

Deadline to apply for the grant is Friday, Oct. 14. Visit tempe.gov/ManufacturingGrant for details.

Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

