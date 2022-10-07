ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
POLITICS
CBS News

What are tactical nuclear weapons and how might Putin use them?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this month he's not bluffing about using nuclear weapons. If he were to follow through on that threat, it's likely his weapon of choice would be tactical nuclear weapons. And he's not the only one talking about these weapons. North Korea's recent missile tests involved "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting the South, according to the North's state-run media.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Entertainment
Gary, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
CBS News

MoneyWatch: How likely is an upcoming recession?

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase is warning of a possible recession in six to nine months. The head of economic analytics for Morning Consult, Scott Brave, joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his thoughts on the comments and the impact a recession could have on everyday Americans.
ECONOMY
CBS News

CBS News

561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy