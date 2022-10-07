ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Man Found 'Competent' After Killing Pharmacist Brother For Administering COVID Vaccine

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Vaccine Photo Credit: Pixabay/Arek Socha

A Maryland man accused of killing his bother, sister-in-law, and elderly woman over an argument that the COVID-19 vaccine was being used to poison people has been found competent to stand trial, reports CBS News.

Jeffrey Burnham, 47, was arrested in Sept. 2021 the murders. Burnham is accused of killing an 83-year-old woman in her home before killing his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law. Burnham's mother stated that he had wanted to confront his brother about the vaccine, saying that the government was using it to poison people. Burnham's lawyers entered a plea that the accused killer was "not criminally responsible", continued the outlet.

Burnham was reportedly upset that his brother, a pharmacist, was administering the vaccines to people and insisted that his brother "knew something" more about the vaccines. His mother had called police with concern about her son's mental health and stability before he was arrested for the murders. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.

