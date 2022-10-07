Des Moines Police and South King Fire have partnered with Maritime High School to hold the first-ever “Burning Boat Festival” at Des Moines Beach Park on Dec. 31, 2022. This event will run from 6 p.m. – midnight on New Year’s Eve, and will serve as a fundraiser to raise money to help with mental health services and substance use disorder treatment.

