Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
waterlandblog.com
‘Celebrate the Journey’ with Lighthouse NW at benefit event on Sat., Oct. 22
Join Lighthouse NW for its 6th Annual Celebration Event benefiting survivors of domestic abuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. 1 in 3 women will experience domestic abuse regardless of age, socio-economic status, race, religion, or education. This can seem overwhelming, but there is HOPE!. “Come celebrate with us and learn...
waterlandblog.com
First-ever ‘Burning Boat Festival’ will be New Year’s Eve at Beach Park
Des Moines Police and South King Fire have partnered with Maritime High School to hold the first-ever “Burning Boat Festival” at Des Moines Beach Park on Dec. 31, 2022. This event will run from 6 p.m. – midnight on New Year’s Eve, and will serve as a fundraiser to raise money to help with mental health services and substance use disorder treatment.
waterlandblog.com
VIDEO: Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney speaks at Seattle Southside Chamber event
EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Mayors’ Reception, featuring speeches from the Mayors of Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila, as well as a Port of Seattle Commissioner.
waterlandblog.com
Des Moines Fast Ferry pilot project ends, may return in the Spring
The ship to Seattle has sailed. Serving as an alternative to driving, the Fast Ferry pilot project – which started Aug. 10 and ended Oct. 9, 2022 – shuttled passengers from the Des Moines Marina to Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina on the Chilkat Express, a passenger-only ferry run by Puget Sound Express.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waterlandblog.com
Des Moines Police Chief Thomas releases report for September, 2022
This week, Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas released the following report for September, 2022:. Police Department Report to the Des Moines Community. The following message is an update on our department activities for the month of September. As your Chief I gave out two awards for outstanding service in...
waterlandblog.com
City of SeaTac will have highest minimum wage in country starting Jan. 1
The City of SeaTac this week announced mandatory annual adjustments to the City’s Minimum Employment Standards Ordinance for Hospitality and Transportation Industry Employers will raise minimum wage to $19.06 per hour in 2023, the highest in the country. The minimum wage for hospitality and transportation workers is currently $17.54...
Comments / 0