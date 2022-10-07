ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waterlandblog.com

First-ever ‘Burning Boat Festival’ will be New Year’s Eve at Beach Park

Des Moines Police and South King Fire have partnered with Maritime High School to hold the first-ever “Burning Boat Festival” at Des Moines Beach Park on Dec. 31, 2022. This event will run from 6 p.m. – midnight on New Year’s Eve, and will serve as a fundraiser to raise money to help with mental health services and substance use disorder treatment.
DES MOINES, WA
waterlandblog.com

VIDEO: Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney speaks at Seattle Southside Chamber event

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Mayors’ Reception, featuring speeches from the Mayors of Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila, as well as a Port of Seattle Commissioner.
DES MOINES, WA
waterlandblog.com

Des Moines Fast Ferry pilot project ends, may return in the Spring

The ship to Seattle has sailed. Serving as an alternative to driving, the Fast Ferry pilot project – which started Aug. 10 and ended Oct. 9, 2022 – shuttled passengers from the Des Moines Marina to Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina on the Chilkat Express, a passenger-only ferry run by Puget Sound Express.
DES MOINES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, WA
Des Moines, WA
Lifestyle
waterlandblog.com

Des Moines Police Chief Thomas releases report for September, 2022

This week, Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas released the following report for September, 2022:. Police Department Report to the Des Moines Community. The following message is an update on our department activities for the month of September. As your Chief I gave out two awards for outstanding service in...
DES MOINES, WA
waterlandblog.com

City of SeaTac will have highest minimum wage in country starting Jan. 1

The City of SeaTac this week announced mandatory annual adjustments to the City’s Minimum Employment Standards Ordinance for Hospitality and Transportation Industry Employers will raise minimum wage to $19.06 per hour in 2023, the highest in the country. The minimum wage for hospitality and transportation workers is currently $17.54...
SEATAC, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy