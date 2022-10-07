ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Lawrence A. Bray

Lawrence A. Bray, 88 of Darien Center, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. He was born October 6, 1934 in Elma, to the late Albert and Caroline (Euller) Bray. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (Lieb) Bray in 2009 and his brother John Bray in 2008.
Law and Order: Two people charged in fire started at newly opened smoke shop on reservation

Brandi L. Reuben, 26, and Garrett S. Porter (no residences provided), are charged with arson 3rd, criminal mischief, and conspiracy 5th. Reuben and Porter are accused of starting a fire at a newly opened location of a smoke shop at 368 Martin Road, Alabama on Sept. 29 at 10:38 p.m. The pair were arrested following an investigation by Deputy David Moore.  Reuben and Porter were arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and are scheduled to appear again on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Bacon 300, Quilliam 814 at Mancuso Bowling Center

Mancuso Bowling Center surrendered a couple more honor scores this past week, with Paul Bacon posting 300 on Monday night and Jason Quilliam spinning 814 on Thursday night. In the Mancuso Real Estate League, Bacon started with 191 and 215 on lanes 3&4 before stringing 12 consecutive strikes in game three to finish with a 706 series.  The 57-year-old Lockport resident (and Batavia native) now has six USBC-certified 300 games. He is off to a hot start with a 239 average after four weeks.
Obituaries
Rebellious streaks to fourth straight win at Batavia

Bouncing back from his outstanding debut at Batavia Downs last week, Rebellious was strong on the point to take his second straight win in Genesee County and fourth consecutive win overall winning the $15,000 Open I Handicap pacing feature on Saturday night (Oct. 8). Jim Morrill Jr. got caught three-wide...
