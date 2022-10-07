Suzanne M. Morrison (Nee Naw), 86, of Zanesville, died at 1:38 A.M. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Harold Brown and Virginia (Potts) Swick. She was a lab technician for Mid Atlantic Canners (Coca-Cola). Suzanne loved to write poetry, was an avid sports fan, loved horror flicks, enjoyed gardening, loved her animals and was known as the “animal whisperer”. She was also a NASCAR fan especially Dale Earnhart Sr. #3, and loved baking and cooking for her family. Suzanne was the glue to her family, loved family dinners, but above all else loved her grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO