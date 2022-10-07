Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Suzanne M. Morrison
Suzanne M. Morrison (Nee Naw), 86, of Zanesville, died at 1:38 A.M. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Harold Brown and Virginia (Potts) Swick. She was a lab technician for Mid Atlantic Canners (Coca-Cola). Suzanne loved to write poetry, was an avid sports fan, loved horror flicks, enjoyed gardening, loved her animals and was known as the “animal whisperer”. She was also a NASCAR fan especially Dale Earnhart Sr. #3, and loved baking and cooking for her family. Suzanne was the glue to her family, loved family dinners, but above all else loved her grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids.
WHIZ
Larry D. Leach
Larry D. Leach, 73, of Nashport, died at 4:32 P.M. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born February 15, 1949, in Zanesville, a son of the late Myron and Evelyn (Maxwell) Leach. He retired from Muskingum County Job and family services and was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He loved the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Guardians, fishing and golfing.
WHIZ
Lester A. Armstrong
Lester A. Armstrong, 69 of Zanesville died at 6:32 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family & friends after a seven year courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 3, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Lester Armstrong Jr. and Ramonda Nethers Armstrong.
WHIZ
Loretta M. Wilkison
Loretta M. Wilkison, 92, formerly of White Cottage, passed away at 9:33 p.m. Sunday October 9, 2022 at AlterCare of Somerset. She was born on February 9, 1930 in Fultonham, a daughter of the late Seth and Lily (Dickerson) Wilkison. She retired from Essex Wire after 30 years of service. She is survived by one brother-in-law William Loterbaugh. Special friend Jill Thompson. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five sisters Alice Sagle, Elizabeth Loterbaugh, Wilma Sagle, Pauline Gibbs, and Elsie Cain. Five brothers Seth Wilkison, Jr., Clayton “Pete” Wilkison, William “Billy” Wilkison, Robert “Bobby” Wilkison, and Russell Wilkison. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m.Thursday October 13, 2022 at Wesley Union Cemetery with Pastor Jamie Harrop officiating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Today, Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her own.
WHIZ
Walk to Remember at Genesis Fitness Trail
ZANESVILLE, OH- A special event at Genesis Hospital was a way for families who have lost infants to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillborn and newborn death to honor and remember their children. The Walk to Remember took place at the Genesis Fitness Trail. Bereavement Coordinator for Genesis Healthcare System Jana Bell...
WHIZ
When is Fire Prevention Week?
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County has experienced some devastating fires during the past year, from fatal home fires to the downtown, multi-story, Masonic Temple fire. October 9 through the 15 marks National Fire Prevention Week and Zanesville Firefighter/EMT Pete Ferguson discussed ways people can prevent fires and survive fires if they should be caught in one.
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week nine football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week nine of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio the Muskingum Vallye League Big School Division Championship game will be determined when Tri-Valley faces off against Sheridan. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Jack Anderson Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Paul Bunyan Show: Great Lakes Timber Show
OLD WASHINGTON, OH- If you like cutting wood and using cutting tools, then this show is right up your alley. The Paul Bunyan Show is a huge event where kids and families can come together, eat some delicious food and learn about different cutting tools from axes to chainsaws and even get to see some bulldozers as well.
WHIZ
Know Your Ballot, Plan Your Vote
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With the deadline to register for voting in the November election set for Tuesday, October 11, and early voting beginning Wednesday, October 12, The John McIntire library will be holding an event 5p.m. this Thursday that will help people interested in voting. Muskingum County Library System...
WHIZ
Boil Advisory Remains in Effect for Some City of Zanesville Water Customers
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A water main break Monday afternoon left City of Zanesville water customers across the city under a boil water advisory. Repairs on the break in the 16 inch line, which runs from the Riverside Ballpark, under the Muskingum River, to just north of Cleveland Cliffs (Formerly Lear Corp./Armco Steel Facilities) included identifying and isolating the damage, as well as bleeding the system to flush out potential contaminants.
WHIZ
Local Games to Watch 10/10-10/14
Let’s take a look at something new on Sunday’s, my best local games to watch for in the upcoming week. Volleyball: Monday, 12-7 River View Black Bears at 9-10 John Glenn Muskies. Boys Soccer: Tuesday, 11-2 Maysville Panthers at 8-8 Morgan Raiders. Boys Soccer: Thursday, 11-2 Maysville Panthers...
Comments / 0