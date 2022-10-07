Read full article on original website
She served District 205 for over a half century. Remembering Donna Sharp
A woman who worked in several key non-teaching capacities at Galesburg School District 205 for 51 years has died after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Donna Sharp served first served as secretary for the Special Education Department. In 1956 she was promoted to registrar at Galesburg High School and continued in that capacity until 1970 when she assumed the position of administrative assistant to the superintendent of schools.
Candidates for Knox County offices to meet at forum Tuesday. Listen live on WGIL
Knox County residents will get a chance to see and hear candidates for county office at a candidate’s forum from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the second floor of the Galesburg Public Library, 40 E Simmons St. The Galesburg NAACP is organizing the forum, which will include candidates...
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
Woman arrested for concealing death in Maquon storage locker case
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman Tuesday in connection with the human remains found in a Maquon storage locker last week. 50-year-old Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon was arrested on a warrant for Concealment of Death, a Class 4 Felony. Oglesby’s bond has been set at $10,000.
New behavioral hospital in Peoria will be largest of its kind in Illinois south of Chicago
OSF HealthCare and US HealthVest have signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture to build a behavioral health facility in Peoria. Together they will develop and construct what will be the largest behavioral hospital focused on adults south of Chicago. The planned 100-bed hospital will be located...
Tour The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival on Galesburg Live
In this edition of Galesburg Live, Chris Postin has a conversation with Carrie Ward, the Chairperson of the Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival as she takes us on a virtual tour through all the official stops!
DNA testing and dental records likely needed to ID storage locker body in Maquon
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning to identify the body found in a Maquon storage unit on Friday night. Sgt. Brad Davis with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department says he’s waiting on an “official identification” before he can release any names.
Galesburg woman facing drug charges after crashing into shopping cart corral.
Galesburg Police shortly after 1:00 in the morning on Wednesday, October 5th, responded to Walmart for a single-vehicle crash where a sedan struck a shopping cart corral. Dispatch advised the driver was slumped over behind the wheel. The vehicle was still running and in gear when police arrived. Officers knocked on the window, woke up the female driver, and ordered her to put the vehicle in park – which she did. The 28-year-old female was disoriented and denied medical treatment. She admitted to using methamphetamine and had a valid Knox County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Police located five baggies of methamphetamine in the woman’s jacket and two glass pipes with meth residue were also located. Police also located over $600 mainly in one dollar bills divided among several plastic baggies. The woman says she does not sell meth and the money was tips from bartending. The woman was charged with the warrant, and Possession of Meth less than 5 grams.
Galesburg Police respond to five vehicles being burglarized Thursday
Galesburg Police on Thursday, October 6th, responded to the 1500 block of Mulberry Street in response to a report of two motor vehicle being burglarized. Police met with a 33-year-old female and a 34-year-old man who reported her wallet was taken from her minivan and $300 was taken from the man’s pickup truck. Both vehicles were left unlocked overnight.
Monmouth Fire contains blaze at College’s student center
There was a fire on the Monmouth College campus Thursday at the Stockdale Center. Monmouth Police say the fire was contained and was still ventilating as of 3:30 p.m. The Stockdale Center largely functions as a student union for Monmouth College campus and staff and is where dining services are located.
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
Dance Hall Doves taking on Sandburg Songbag series on Sunday
The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series features local and regional musicians that perform in the vain of the series’ namesake. Besides being a celebrated poet and author Sandburg was also a writer, collector, and performer of American songs. The series at the Carl Sandburg features local and regional musicians...
Intoxicated woman arrested Thursday for removing shirt and pretending to box at Henderson Street eatery
Galesburg Police on Thursday, October 6th, responded to Lenny’s Grill and Subs on Henderson Street shortly after 7:00 pm for a disturbance. An employee called police to report a short, bald, white female subject was “taking her clothes off and acting crazy,” according to police reports. Police are familiar with the 38-year-old female suspect who was believed to be under the influence at the time. The woman had removed her shirt and was wearing only a sports bra and was throwing punches at a TV set mounted on the wall. The TV was airing an MMA fight, and the woman was appearing to “shadow box” with the subjects on TV. The woman wasn’t making coherent statements to officers, was emitting an alcoholic odor, and was staggering back and forth with slurred speech. The woman refused to provide a breath sample and was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Public Intoxication.
Build new, or use an existing building? Railroad Hall of Fame says it’s decision time
The National Railroad Hall of Fame remains focused on building a new multi-million dollar visitors center museum in downtown Galesburg. Earlier this year, it was determined the price to rehab a vacant downtown building would cost nearly as much as the $7.7 million projection to construct a new facility near the Amtrak Depot.
Moline resident’s firearm stolen from car’s trunk while in Galesburg
A 39-year-old Moline woman contacted Galesburg Police on Friday after discovering a firearm was taken from her car’s trunk. The woman works on a traveling basis and was working in Galesburg overnight on the night of September 29th. Her vehicle was parked overnight in a lot on East Carl Sandburg Drive and she admitted to police she may have forgot to lock it. The woman told police she knew the firearm wasn’t taken from her residence in the Quad Cities because it’s kept in a locked garage. After returning home on Friday, she noticed the black .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun along with its case was missing from her trunk. The woman said the gun was purchased at a pawn shop in Rock Island. According to police reports, the firearm will be listed as stolen. Galesburg Police are in the process of collecting any potential area security footage of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
East Galesburg man flees from the law after auto theft
Two East Galesburg men are facing felony charges from an incident that started with a tip of a stolen Chevy Equinox. Knox County Deputies on Wednesday located the Equinox on the 100 block of Miller Ave in East Galesburg. They knocked on the door and spoke with the home’s owner...
Male and female steal, then return a truck from a next-door business
Galesburg Police responded to the 1200 block of North Henderson Street last Thursday after a female told dispatch she just observed her pick-up truck, which should’ve been parked out back, just pull up the business’ driveway. The female told police they’ve had issues with the next-door neighbors in the past. The victim said she observed a white male subject and a white female subject, both with shaved heads, exit the truck and enter the residence next door. The two suspects exited the house and were detained. When officers asked the 37-year-old male if they took the truck, his response was, “Is it there, or is it not?” and “That’s the idea of faith.” The 38-year-old female told police the male suspect told her he was free to borrow the truck. Security footage showed the two walking through the parking lot, entering the truck with the female behind the wheel, and departing. The male and female were both transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.
BREAKING: Decomposed body found inside storage unit in Maquon
According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a storage unit at 105 East 3rd Street in Maquon around 6:00 pm last night (October 7th) for a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the owner of the storage unit where the smell was coming from. The owner of the unit told deputies the odor was from a dead opossum that had died inside the unit. According to the release, inside the unit was a large box and the owner was ordered to open the box. The owner then advised there was a body inside the box. After a search warrant was obtained, the box was opened and decomposed human remains were discovered. Investigators were called from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations. Identification was not able to be made on the scene due to the condition of the body. The storage unit owner was detained and then later transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for medical reasons. Due to medical conditions, no charges have been filed at this time. Charges are pending upon the results of the investigation. Names of those involved are being withheld at this time.
Knox County Board approves second round of ARPA grant funds, totaling $570K
The Knox County Board signed off on the disbursement of six grants Wednesday night to various organizations in Galesburg for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. $570,000 in federal money was awarded to organizations such as the Galesburg Civic Art Center for the purpose of starting up a local arts-related periodical or for the Volunteer Network on Aging for the organization’s home-delivered meals program.
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
