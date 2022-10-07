The junior set a school record for strikeouts in a season when the Hawks beat St. Pius X 6-0 in a JCAA game on Sept. 30. Amanda Clack held the old record of 172 strikeouts in 2003. Hilton fanned 16 Lancers to break the record and has 194 after Hillsboro (22-9) wrapped up the regular season with a 6-2 loss to Marquette on Oct. 6. In three games from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, Hilton – whose younger sister, Ashley, also pitches for the Hawks – struck out 40 of 74 batters and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks. At the plate she hit .600 (9-for-15), with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 runs batted in. Hillsboro is seeded third in the Class 4 District 2 tournament at Windsor and began play against Cor Jesu Academy (No. 6) on Wednesday, after the Leader deadline.

