Monty Paul Johnston, 88, of French Village
Monty Paul Johnston, 88, of French Village died Oct. 7, 2022, in the Siteman Cancer Center of Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Johnston enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born June 5, 1934, in Pevely, he was the son of the late Mathilda (Schrerer) and Benjamin Johnston.
Nathan M. “Nate” Chapman, 44, De Soto
Nathan M. “Nate” Chapman, 44, of De Soto died Oct. 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Chapman worked as a sales associate for Smokey’s Place. He was a big fan of and had an encyclopedic knowledge of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. Born Oct. 5, 1978, in Crystal City, he was the son of the late Mary Ann (Wilfong) and Russell Lee Chapman Sr.
Donald Merlen Means, 88, High Ridge
Donald Merlen Means, 88, of High Ridge died Oct. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Means, who had lived in High Ridge for more than 50 years, was independent from the age of 13, learning early the value of hard work. He worked for more than 60 years as a union plumber with Labor Local 110. He enjoyed sitting on the porch with his wife of 66 years enjoying the birds, and loved making memories with his family, whether it be fishing, working in the garden or even telling stories. His favorite drives were on country backroads. Born Oct. 6, 1934, in Willow Springs, he was the son of the late George and Pearl (Gentry) Means.
Lowell “Brent” Nickless, 63, Pevely
Lowell “Brent” Nickless, 63, of Pevely died Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Nickless was born Feb. 24, 1959, in Crystal City, the son of the late Nina (Huffman) and Cloyd Ellis “Nick” Nickless. He was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl (nee Johnson) Nickless and his brother Roy Douglas Nickless.
Patsy June Coonce, 84, St. Louis, formerly of Pevely
Patsy June Coonce, 84, of St. Louis, formerly of Pevely died Oct. 5, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Mrs. Coonce was a homemaker who enjoyed crafting, especially making bows, and loved going to craft shows. She was a longtime supporter of the Ronald McDonald House charity. Born Sept. 30, 1938, in Pontiac, Mich., the daughter of the late Careol LeeRoy Willis and Willie Deverle “Conover” Willis. She was preceded in death by her husband: Floyd Lee Coonce, to whom she was married from Aug. 4, 1956, until his death on March 30, 2013.
Barbara Perrigo, 63, St. Louis
Barbara Perrigo, 63, of St. Louis died Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. Born April 9, 1959, in Hannibal, she was the daughter of the late Barbara (Pyles) and Lyn Perrigo. She is survived by two siblings: Twyla (Paul) Wampler and Marty (Dana) Perrigo Jr.; seven nieces and nephews: Mandy and Charley (Jenny) Smith, Joe and Ben (Leecy) Perrigo, Carmen (Andrew) Johnston, Alisha (Chris) Gleason, and Nicole Copeland; and numerous family members and friends.
Ramona Denise Nolan, 59, High Ridge
Ramona Denise Nolan, 59, of High Ridge died Oct. 7, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Nolan enjoyed fishing and camping, dancing to music and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Born Dec. 5, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Hopkins) and Albert Daffner.
Raymond A. Johnston, 80, Poplar Bluff
Raymond A. Johnston, 80, of Poplar Bluff, formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 5, 2022, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Mr. Johnston was a retired carman-welder for Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. Born Feb. 1, 1942, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Myrtle F. (Freeman) and Roy A. Johnston.
Dozens gather for Sidney Brown Pavilion dedication in Crystal City
About 70 people recently gathered to dedicate a pavilion located in Charles A. Brown Park in Crystal City. The pavilion was named after and dedicated to Sidney Brown, the brother of the late Charles A. Brown, after whom the park was named years ago. Sidney Brown is a longtime Crystal...
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
Athlete of the Week (Oct. 11, 2022) -- Kaylee Hilton, Hillsboro softball
The junior set a school record for strikeouts in a season when the Hawks beat St. Pius X 6-0 in a JCAA game on Sept. 30. Amanda Clack held the old record of 172 strikeouts in 2003. Hilton fanned 16 Lancers to break the record and has 194 after Hillsboro (22-9) wrapped up the regular season with a 6-2 loss to Marquette on Oct. 6. In three games from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, Hilton – whose younger sister, Ashley, also pitches for the Hawks – struck out 40 of 74 batters and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks. At the plate she hit .600 (9-for-15), with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 runs batted in. Hillsboro is seeded third in the Class 4 District 2 tournament at Windsor and began play against Cor Jesu Academy (No. 6) on Wednesday, after the Leader deadline.
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
UPDATE: Boy, 3, dies in High Ridge mobile home fire
A 3-year-old boy, Kaiden Strubberg, died this morning, Oct. 11, in a High Ridge mobile home fire, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said crews were dispatched at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday for a rescue at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. Firefighters arrived at 7:49 a.m.
Elks Lodge works to draw crowd to De Soto Veterans Day Parade
De Soto Veterans Day Parade organizers are working to increase participation in this year’s event. The 16th annual parade, sponsored by the De Soto Elks, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mahn Funeral Home, 900 N. Main St., and end at De Soto High School, 815 Amvets Drive.
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
Members sought for High Ridge Kiwanis
Carla OBrien, 73, of High Ridge hopes to launch a new Kiwanis Club in the Hwy. 30 corridor area. “We are not organized yet; we have been in the community talking to people about what we’re trying to accomplish and to interest people in becoming members of the club,” she said.
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested
A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
