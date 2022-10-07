ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Police nab Fall River robbery suspect in Boston

By Sarah Doiron
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Providence man believed to have robbed a bank in Fall River late last month.

William Sequeira, 59, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he attempted to rob another bank in Boston.

Detectives believe Sequeira is the man who walked into the Citizens Bank on Rodman Street last week and demanded money from one of the bank tellers.

Throughout the investigation, detectives discovered the suspect resembled someone wanted for several other bank robberies in and around Boston.

One officer even recognized the suspect as a man he spoke briefly with while working a detail, according to police.

The officer explained that the man had told him he was featured in an episode of “Caught in Providence,” a local TV series featuring Judge Frank Caprio.

Police said the officer then combed through previous episodes and eventually identified Sequeira as the suspect.

Officers apprehended Sequeira Tuesday afternoon after Fall River detectives received “credible information” that he was en route to Boston. He was charged with attempted unarmed robbery, and will eventually face charges out of Fall River.

Sequeira is the third and final suspect arrested in connection with a series of robberies that happened in the city last week.

FALL RIVER, MA
