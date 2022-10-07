Brandi L. Reuben, 26, and Garrett S. Porter (no residences provided), are charged with arson 3rd, criminal mischief, and conspiracy 5th. Reuben and Porter are accused of starting a fire at a newly opened location of a smoke shop at 368 Martin Road, Alabama on Sept. 29 at 10:38 p.m. The pair were arrested following an investigation by Deputy David Moore. Reuben and Porter were arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and are scheduled to appear again on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO