BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
Liverpool won’t be able to sign Jude Bellingham, Ian Wright believes
Ian Wright does not believe that Liverpool will be able to convince Jude Bellingham to sign for the club and thinks that Jurgen Klopp’s side find themselves in a “precarious postion”.Bellingham has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund after beginning the season in excellent form and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most coveted young midfielders.The 19-year-old has been connected with Liverpool, who are seeking long-term solutions in a midfield struggling for fitness and form during a tough start to their Premier League campaign.Wright has warned the club that they must overcome a “transitional period” and finish...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales flanker Alisha Butchers ruled out for rest of tournament
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales flanker Alisha Butchers will play no further part in the Rugby World Cup after sustaining...
