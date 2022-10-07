Read full article on original website
Sherman Henry
4d ago
martivas wants to spend money Memphis could use elsewhere like when he was on the school board should be made to be pay back the money he received after he voted to give the charter to Shelby County schools
actionnews5.com
Memphis leaders call for national search after mayor appoints new MLGW CEO and president
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis leaders say they want the search to continue for the next Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO and President, despite a recent appointment by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. A resolution for the national search is on the agenda for the Memphis City Council meeting...
City Council asks mayor for national search for next MLGW CEO
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis City Council has advanced a resolution to ask Mayor Jim Strickland to launch a national search for MLGW’s next president and CEO. Mayor Strickland selected longtime city chief operating officer Doug McGowen as his top pick for the job last week. However, five council members voted in favor of a non-binding […]
MLGW leaders update City Council on outage improvements, service priorities
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday, MLGW leadership updated the Memphis City Council - and customers - on the ongoing improvements in the Outage Improvement Advisory Team. The utility formed the group following the February ice storm, the fourth worst in MLGW history. 234,000 customers lost power at some point, some for more than a week.
Gov. Bill Lee launches $100 million in new violent crime intervention fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee launched a $100 million violent crime intervention fund that, according to him, will provide local law enforcement with the financial resources that they need to keep communities in Tennessee safe. "Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City considers increasing sidewalk repair assistance after Problem Solvers investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis city councilmember has proposed increasing funding and expanding eligibility for sidewalk assistance money after a WREG Problem Solvers investigation identified issues with the program. Marilyn Parker did not qualify for the program, though she said it took her years to save up to get new sidewalks outside her South Memphis […]
tnAchieves: More than 400 mentors in Shelby County needed to meet student demand
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee mentorship program tnAchieves said Monday they are still looking for more than 3,300 volunteer mentors statewide before their October 21 application deadline, including 468 mentor spots in Shelby County, to meet student demand. tnAchieves said these are needed for the TN Promise program, which helps...
actionnews5.com
Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
Mayor appoints Memphis COO Doug McGowen to MLGW's top post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Wednesday he has appointed the city’s Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen to serve as President and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water. This comes after current MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young announced his resignation last month, effective Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
desotocountynews.com
Lee outlines a “proactive sheriff’s department” to supporters
Photo: County sheriff candidate Michael Lee outlines some of his ideas during a gathering at Cedar Hill Farm near Hernando Saturday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County sheriff’s candidate Michael Lee said he would provide a proactive department to protect county residents from the threat of crime from outside the county. At the same time, the current county supervisor said his department would get communities to work cooperatively to renew neighborhood watch groups and community outreach.
"The system is entirely broken" | Lawmaker, former inmate and therapist say Memphis needs a village to slow crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A committee was created after a violent week in Memphis last month and the Eliza Fletcher case is working to address truth in sentencing, prisons, and parole. Many see TDOC as a revolving door of criminals in and out. But what will it take to reach...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
Community remembers Mid-South pastor killed in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Loved ones and community leaders are remembering a Mid-South pastor who was killed in a car wreck Saturday night. Pastor Willie Boyd of Greenwood CME Church died after his car struck a tree near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads around 7 p.m. Just two days later, his friend Dr. […]
maritime-executive.com
Mississippi River Closures Cleared, But Low-Water Troubles Continue
Barge traffic on the Mississippi has resumed near Stack Island and Memphis, ending a multiday shutdown caused by shallow water and multiple groundings. Dredging was required to clear the Stack Island bottleneck, according to the Coast Guard. With traffic resuming, the queue at Stack Island is down to just 770...
New program “Heal 901 Cures” designed to put an end to gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teenage crime has been a major issue in Memphis this year, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Just a few weeks ago, a 15-year-old was accused of a shooting spree in Midtown Memphis leaving several injured. Now an effort to put an end...
WREG
Town of Arlington Now Hiring
Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
Pastor helping Frayser families without a home after townhome fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive left several families without a home. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were taken for chest pain and a twisted ankle. Authorities say all are in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
How to get discounts on home internet access in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and national organizers worked on solutions Monday to bridge the technology gap and get tens of thousands of Memphis families online with reliable home internet service. At an event in South Memphis, they enrolled eligible families to get monthly discounts on internet service thanks to...
Orange Mound pastor killed after hitting tree with car in Eads
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Friends and family are remembering a beloved pastor and youth advocate after he died in a car crash over the weekend. Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., 44, the pastor of Greenwood CME Church in Orange Mound, died after he hit a tree on North Reid Hooker Road near Monterey Road around 7 p.m. Saturday in Eads.
