Memphis, TN

Sherman Henry
4d ago

martivas wants to spend money Memphis could use elsewhere like when he was on the school board should be made to be pay back the money he received after he voted to give the charter to Shelby County schools

WREG

City Council asks mayor for national search for next MLGW CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis City Council has advanced a resolution to ask Mayor Jim Strickland to launch a national search for MLGW’s next president and CEO. Mayor Strickland selected longtime city chief operating officer Doug McGowen as his top pick for the job last week. However, five council members voted in favor of a non-binding […]
Memphis, TN
actionnews5.com

Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
desotocountynews.com

Lee outlines a “proactive sheriff’s department” to supporters

Photo: County sheriff candidate Michael Lee outlines some of his ideas during a gathering at Cedar Hill Farm near Hernando Saturday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County sheriff’s candidate Michael Lee said he would provide a proactive department to protect county residents from the threat of crime from outside the county. At the same time, the current county supervisor said his department would get communities to work cooperatively to renew neighborhood watch groups and community outreach.
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
WREG

Community remembers Mid-South pastor killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Loved ones and community leaders are remembering a Mid-South pastor who was killed in a car wreck Saturday night. Pastor Willie Boyd of Greenwood CME Church died after his car struck a tree near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads around 7 p.m.  Just two days later, his friend Dr. […]
maritime-executive.com

Mississippi River Closures Cleared, But Low-Water Troubles Continue

Barge traffic on the Mississippi has resumed near Stack Island and Memphis, ending a multiday shutdown caused by shallow water and multiple groundings. Dredging was required to clear the Stack Island bottleneck, according to the Coast Guard. With traffic resuming, the queue at Stack Island is down to just 770...
WREG

Town of Arlington Now Hiring

Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
WATN Local Memphis

How to get discounts on home internet access in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and national organizers worked on solutions Monday to bridge the technology gap and get tens of thousands of Memphis families online with reliable home internet service. At an event in South Memphis, they enrolled eligible families to get monthly discounts on internet service thanks to...
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

