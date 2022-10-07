Read full article on original website
New Discovery Might Provide Actual Proof Of Payette Lake Monster
As Halloween approaches in Idaho, we start to think about legends, ghosts, and monsters. Some of us believe these stories, some are skeptics, and others don't have an opinion but enjoy the idea of them. What makes "spooky season" so much fun is that we're not sure whether these stories are true. We like the possibility of them being true from afar. We want to suspend our disbelief to feel the terror, even for a few minutes. That's why lines at Haunted World and other Idaho haunted attractions get as long as the calendar turns to October.
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy
Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
Do Idahoans Really not Know the Meanings of these 9 Words and Phrases?
Over the last few months in Idaho, we have been seeing a trend in the reactions of our readers about the usage of certain words. In some cases, it isn’t that we use the wrong word but that others think the word means something else or that we could have used a better word.
What Every Boise Blockbuster Video Store Looks Like Now in 2022
I was recently chatting with some coworkers the other day about what movie-watching and video streaming used to be like, and we had a lot of fun sharing our memories. It’s crazy how different it is today!. We started reminiscing about the ‘good old days’ when you could go...
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho
Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
How Much Beer Does Idaho Drink in One Year? Compared to Other States
You can’t live in Idaho and not at least be familiar with the drinking culture, or the fact that we have so many incredible vineyards and breweries and local product etc. In fact, some might say there's a drinking problem in Idaho... but the information below might change your mind a little... maybe.
Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
Three Spooky Boise Area Haunted Car Washes Set to Scare Up Fun in 2022
We could make a scroll of reasons to resent 2020. But that Halloween season? It was something really special. The COVID-19 pandemic had already ruined Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. The Treasure Valley refused to let it take Halloween from us, so neighborhoods and businesses got creative. The North End Neighborhood Association canceled their traditional trick-or-treating on Harrison Boulevard and replaced it with a walking tour of over the top Halloween decorations and a scavenger hunt.
Stunning Airbnb In The Heart of Boise Will Sleep 10 Guest
As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, that means it’s time to make plans for the family that's going to be visiting this holiday season. If family is like my family, it’s always good to have a space where you can get away amongst the holiday chaos and while looking for places for my family this holiday season I discovered a beautiful home on Airbnb to send them off to at the end of the day.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Native Idaho insect commonly mistaken for Murder Hornet
The Asian Giant Hornet, nicknamed the Murder Hornet, was first seen in North America two years ago. Since then, Idahoans have reported seeing the insect but it is a case of mistaken identity. The black and orange striped Murder Hornet can be up to 2 inches long, making it the...
One Woman’s Humiliating Encounter with Intellectual Elitism in Boise
My Thirty-Something Bachelor's: late but worth the wait. It wasn't all that long ago that I finished my Bachelor's degree. I was 35 at the time, and a transfer student several times over. Tried as I had to concentrate on completing my degree, getting through college as an adult learner was extremely difficult.
Warning: World’s Most Poisonous Mushroom Found in Boise
It's much more of a serious warning than Idahoans are used to hearing and no, it isn't click bait. The "deadliest" mushroom in the world has once again been found in Boise and officials are asking residents to be very aware when it comes to these things in the Treasure Valley.
Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!
It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise. October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we...
WATCH: Video Series Shows Why Nobody Should Ever Visit Southern Idaho
There is s new video series out that jokingly shows all the reasons you should never visit Southern Idaho. The video just tells you that there are Californians here and that should be enough to deter you. Should Anyone Visit Southern Idaho. Not really, the videos are actually really well...
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
This Death Statistic Is Up 4%. In Idaho, It’s Up 24%, But Why?
It's one of the few things you can truly depend on: People live, and people die. It's the circle of life. However, for many Idahoans, that circle is ending much sooner than expected, and it's happening to more and more people. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and sadly,...
New Store Inside Old Boise Dive Bar Hosts Grand Opening This Week
Back in March, Southeast Boise was surprised when one of the neighborhood’s older businesses announced that the shopping center it called home didn’t want to renew its lease. In a message to Facebook followers, Eastside Tavern let their fans know that the Eastgate Shopping Center told them that...
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
