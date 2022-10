Superintendent Diane DiGiuseppe and Verona C.H.I.L.D. will hold an open meeting of Verona’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) on Wednesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. in the Verona High School auditorium. Verona C.H.I.L.D., which supports families with children who have learning differences, is inviting parents to submit any questions in advance at [email protected] to submit any questions in writing that you would like answered at the meeting. There may also be a virtual option for questions; contact C.H.I.L.D. by email if you need that.

VERONA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO