Missouri is expected to distribute fewer dollars next year in federal grant money to organizations helping victims of child abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence. The federal dollars, known as VOCA funding, are by way of collecting fines from those convicted of federal crimes. During a state legislative hearing, Jeriane (Jerry Anne) Brenneke, with the Missouri Department of Social Services, said the state expects to get about 17.5-million dollars this fall, compared to 26.3-million last fall. She says that’s not enough to meet roughly 70 million dollars in funding requests the state has received from organizations.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO