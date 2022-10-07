Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 10-11-22
1. The 1.2MSF Building A of Cubes at Glendale (also known as Williams-Sonoma at The Cubes at Glendale, was purchased by JLL West Phoenix Distribution DST (LaSalle Investment Management) for $135M. Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and seller, CRG (Clayco Realty Group).
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
This Arizona City Is The Safest In The Nation For Trick-Or-Treating
ChamberofCommerce.org compiled a list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thisistucson.com
12 local restaurants and eateries that closed their doors in 2022 😢
As Tucson continues to grow and welcome new restaurants and eateries around the city, we've also lost quite a few along the way. Here are 12 restaurants that have closed their doors this year. (Plus, a few anecdotes from the Tucsonans who loved them.) Bentley's House of Coffee and Tea...
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
momcollective.com
Daytrips We Love: Picacho Peak State Park
An hour-ish outside of the Valley, on your way to Tucson, is Picacho Peak State Park. It’s equal parts majestic mountain, spring wildflowers, and family friendly hiking. Read on for tips on how to enjoy this beautiful, and often over-looked, state park. XO,. Lindsay. When to Go. Picacho Peak...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
HLC Final Report: Pima Community College requires monitoring
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Controversy and conflict continues at Pima Community College. The HLC’s draft report cited a “rift in governance that’s putting the college’s mission at risk”. The final report was issued a week ago, but we’re just now learning about it....
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire Monday, Oct. 10, on Tucson’s south side. The fire was located in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia, near West Bilby Road and South Sixth Avenue. It took firefighters less...
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Longtime Truly Nolen executive dies at age 80
According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Ancient Native American Ruins in Coolidge Are A Must-See in The Phoenix Area
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument(Creative Commons/Jasperdo) There's something uniquely interesting about seeing the ruins of ancient civilizations, and The Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is no different. Although the original purpose of these ruins is unclear, the Casa Grande Ruins are among the largest prehistoric structures ever built in North America. The ancestral Sonoran Desert people built the structure around the year 1350 A.D. Nearby, archaeologists say there is also evidence of advanced developments in agriculture by the ancestral Sonoran Desert people.
TFD extinguishes house fire near Mission Manor Park
At about 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, firefighters were called about a home in flames and responded to the scene of the fire.
KOLD-TV
Border patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A border patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent was...
KOLD-TV
Pima County voters can sign up to track ballot by text, email
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County launched a service on Tuesday, Oct. 11, which allows each voter in Pima County to sign up for text message or email updates regarding the status of their ballot. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly told KOLD News 13 that the service is...
Hundreds gather in South Tucson in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day
"That representation is super important. We expect it be an annual thing, that way people know we are here."
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Willcox assault suspect escaped from Tucson holding facility
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Willcox man who, they say, forcibly escaped from custody in Tucson on Sunday evening, Oct. 9. Angel Moreno, 27, had been charged with aggravated assault by the Willcox Police Department and was scheduled to...
kenneturner.com
Comments / 2