nbcsportsedge.com
Updated 9-Cat Rankings: Haliburton, Ball Rise
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. We are now just one week away from tip-off...
nbcsportsedge.com
MNF Week 5 Preview, Soaring Stock; NBA Outlook
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the MNF matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) Bet the Edge discusses why they believe both "New York" teams - the Giants and Jets - are seeing their stock soar right now. Brad likes what the Giants are doing and thinks it's not a bad proposition to sprinkle their NFC East odds (+1200) with them sitting at 4-1. Jay, meanwhile, is looking at Gang Green with a longshot to make the playoffs (+800). Citing a couple of his favorite futures tickets with Sauce Gardner DROY (+600) and Breece Hall OROY (+500), he believes the Jets are a lot more entertaining than expected, and could give teams a run for their money. The duo breaks down why they believe the Chiefs will once again vanquish the Raiders with margin acknowledging the unstoppable Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection that has caused this Vegas defense a lot of headaches over the years.
nbcsportsedge.com
2022 Fantasy Hoops Points League Rankings
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. There is less than one week until the 2022-23...
nbcsportsedge.com
NBA Preseason Recap: Notable performances, returns and injuries
We're 11 days into NBA preseason action and just a week away from opening tip-off to the 2022-23 season! With preseason winding down and fantasy drafts coming to a close, now is the perfect time to take stock of early performances and injuries. Let's dive into our preseason recap!. Top...
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 6 Preview, DPOY Race; NBA Win Totals
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the highest-leverage game of the 2022 NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, as well as the DPOY market, and NBA Win totals for the upcoming season.
nbcsportsedge.com
NHL Projections and Bets for October 11
The NHL season officially kicked off last week with a couple of games in Prague, but the season truly gets underway this evening, with two games set to take place here in North America. Below you will find my projections for the two games as well as any wagers worth...
Raptors keep building back toward championship contention
Masai Ujiri believes his Toronto Raptors are building toward something big
nbcsportsedge.com
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 6 Content Hub
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Week 5 continued...
nbcsportsedge.com
Running it back on the TNF total between the Commanders and Bears
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Thursday Night Football! The best day of the week if you like betting Unders!. Of course and naturally,...
nbcsportsedge.com
Kenneth Walker's situation could not have unfolded better
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 6: Ken Walker, George Pickens, And More
