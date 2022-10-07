ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Updated 9-Cat Rankings: Haliburton, Ball Rise

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. We are now just one week away from tip-off...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

MNF Week 5 Preview, Soaring Stock; NBA Outlook

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the MNF matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) Bet the Edge discusses why they believe both "New York" teams - the Giants and Jets - are seeing their stock soar right now. Brad likes what the Giants are doing and thinks it's not a bad proposition to sprinkle their NFC East odds (+1200) with them sitting at 4-1. Jay, meanwhile, is looking at Gang Green with a longshot to make the playoffs (+800). Citing a couple of his favorite futures tickets with Sauce Gardner DROY (+600) and Breece Hall OROY (+500), he believes the Jets are a lot more entertaining than expected, and could give teams a run for their money. The duo breaks down why they believe the Chiefs will once again vanquish the Raiders with margin acknowledging the unstoppable Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection that has caused this Vegas defense a lot of headaches over the years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nbcsportsedge.com

2022 Fantasy Hoops Points League Rankings

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. There is less than one week until the 2022-23...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA Preseason Recap: Notable performances, returns and injuries

We're 11 days into NBA preseason action and just a week away from opening tip-off to the 2022-23 season! With preseason winding down and fantasy drafts coming to a close, now is the perfect time to take stock of early performances and injuries. Let's dive into our preseason recap!. Top...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Zion Williamson
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 6 Preview, DPOY Race; NBA Win Totals

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the highest-leverage game of the 2022 NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, as well as the DPOY market, and NBA Win totals for the upcoming season.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Projections and Bets for October 11

The NHL season officially kicked off last week with a couple of games in Prague, but the season truly gets underway this evening, with two games set to take place here in North America. Below you will find my projections for the two games as well as any wagers worth...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 6 Content Hub

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Week 5 continued...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Fantasy Basketball#Drafts#Roundball Stew
nbcsportsedge.com

Running it back on the TNF total between the Commanders and Bears

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Thursday Night Football! The best day of the week if you like betting Unders!. Of course and naturally,...
CHICAGO, IL
nbcsportsedge.com

Kenneth Walker's situation could not have unfolded better

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Week 6: Ken Walker, George Pickens, And More

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy