On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the MNF matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) Bet the Edge discusses why they believe both "New York" teams - the Giants and Jets - are seeing their stock soar right now. Brad likes what the Giants are doing and thinks it's not a bad proposition to sprinkle their NFC East odds (+1200) with them sitting at 4-1. Jay, meanwhile, is looking at Gang Green with a longshot to make the playoffs (+800). Citing a couple of his favorite futures tickets with Sauce Gardner DROY (+600) and Breece Hall OROY (+500), he believes the Jets are a lot more entertaining than expected, and could give teams a run for their money. The duo breaks down why they believe the Chiefs will once again vanquish the Raiders with margin acknowledging the unstoppable Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection that has caused this Vegas defense a lot of headaches over the years.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO