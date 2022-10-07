ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Parents Can Claim $3,600 From The IRS In Less Than 30 Days

Parents have little time to claim $3,600 from an unclaimed pool of $3.7 billion. They can get these funds on behalf of their dependents. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration made the reveal. Their report said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not make some payments. (source)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Reason.com

Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic

Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces#Divorce Papers#Alimony#Marriages#Nolo Com#Fox Television Stations
KTEN.com

Divorce Financial Advisor: When to Hire One

Getting divorced can take a toll mentally and emotionally, but it can also upset your financial plans. Hiring a divorce financial advisor is something you might consider if you’re concerned about reaching an equitable agreement with your soon-to-be former spouse. Understanding what a divorce financial advisor can (and can’t) do can help you to decide if working with one makes sense. If you already know that you could benefit from working with a financial advisor, consider using SmartAsset’s free tool to find one who serves your area.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington

Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC San Diego

How to Use a Roth IRA as a Retirement Savings Vehicle for a Child

Many people think of Roth IRAs as a retirement-savings vehicle for adults. But children who earn income can also save for retirement using this tax-advantaged savings vehicle. This year's Roth IRA contribution limit is $6,000 for people under 50 years old. A person earning less than that for the year can contribute the total of his or her earned income. Earned income refers to monies earned from a job or self-employment, which includes a paid position in a family-owned business.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
GOBankingRates

66% of Americans Are Worried They’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement — Here Are 7 Tips To Make Sure That Doesn’t Happen

When it comes to retirement planning, fortune favors the prepared. However, according to GOBankingRates’ recent survey, few Americans feel prepared. According to our survey, 66% of Americans fear that they will run out of money during retirement. Additionally, 50% stated concern that they will have an unexpected major health expense, and 21% worry that they’ll be forced to retire earlier than expected. Financial concerns for covering retirement expenses continue as 21% fear that they won’t be able to find a part-time job for extra income and 47% expressed concern that Social Security will be cut or end completely.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

How To Split Expenses Fairly When You Move in With Your Partner

Moving in with your partner is an exciting milestone in your personal life, and it’s also a cause for adjustment in your financial life. Now you’ll be sharing many expenses that you haven’t before — such as groceries, utilities and housing — but how can you decide who pays for what? In this “Financially Savvy Female” column, we’re chatting with Ali Browne, the chief development officer at Lido Advisors, about how to split these expenses fairly.
RELATIONSHIPS
Salon

Yes, democracy is in trouble — but "age caps" aren't the solution

In the United States and around the world, the dangers posed to democracy have become both more numerous and more dire, but also easier to spot. Voter suppression, disinformation campaigns and outright coups are neither subtle nor morally ambiguous tactics, and their practitioners — almost always from the far right — have grown brazen, taking less and less care to hide their true motives. But even at this moment of overwhelming peril for our democratic institutions, whose significance is recognized by an increasing number of Americans, one anti-democratic policy has gained support from a startling number of people across the political spectrum: barring older citizens from holding public office.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy