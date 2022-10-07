Read full article on original website
Parents Can Claim $3,600 From The IRS In Less Than 30 Days
Parents have little time to claim $3,600 from an unclaimed pool of $3.7 billion. They can get these funds on behalf of their dependents. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration made the reveal. Their report said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not make some payments. (source)
Business Insider
Many millennials still go to the bank of mom and dad, but at age 60, I'm learning, slowly, to accept my daughter's financial support
After years working for nonprofits, I...
10 Smartest Ways to Make Your Money Work for You, According To Experts
If you're in the fortunate position to have a bit of extra income that isn't earmarked for expenses and you're wondering what to do with it, there are a number of options to grow your money. Financial...
Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall
It's a trap you may want to avoid.
10 Cities That Could Be Perfect for an Early Retirement
While the average U.S. retiree will work until around 64 years of age, some may find the drive to grind through their 9-5 to an early retirement. Your occupation won't be the only factor determining...
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic
Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
KTEN.com
Divorce Financial Advisor: When to Hire One
Getting divorced can take a toll mentally and emotionally, but it can also upset your financial plans. Hiring a divorce financial advisor is something you might consider if you’re concerned about reaching an equitable agreement with your soon-to-be former spouse. Understanding what a divorce financial advisor can (and can’t) do can help you to decide if working with one makes sense. If you already know that you could benefit from working with a financial advisor, consider using SmartAsset’s free tool to find one who serves your area.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington
Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
Here's How Uber-Rich Pass Wealth to Heirs Tax-Free When Markets Are Down
Grantor-retained annuity trusts, or "Grats," are a wealth-transfer technique that shift investment growth out of an estate to heirs tax-free. They generally work best for assets like stocks that have fallen in value and are expected to rebound relatively quickly. Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg and other wealthy Americans have reportedly...
NBC San Diego
How to Use a Roth IRA as a Retirement Savings Vehicle for a Child
Many people think of Roth IRAs as a retirement-savings vehicle for adults. But children who earn income can also save for retirement using this tax-advantaged savings vehicle. This year's Roth IRA contribution limit is $6,000 for people under 50 years old. A person earning less than that for the year can contribute the total of his or her earned income. Earned income refers to monies earned from a job or self-employment, which includes a paid position in a family-owned business.
66% of Americans Are Worried They’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement — Here Are 7 Tips To Make Sure That Doesn’t Happen
When it comes to retirement planning, fortune favors the prepared. However, according to GOBankingRates’ recent survey, few Americans feel prepared. According to our survey, 66% of Americans fear that they will run out of money during retirement. Additionally, 50% stated concern that they will have an unexpected major health expense, and 21% worry that they’ll be forced to retire earlier than expected. Financial concerns for covering retirement expenses continue as 21% fear that they won’t be able to find a part-time job for extra income and 47% expressed concern that Social Security will be cut or end completely.
Over 50 and Single? Here’s How To Best Plan For Your Retirement
If you’re over 50 and single, you’re in good company. According to the Pew Research Center, more than one-quarter of those ages 50-64 identify as single, and that number jumps to 36% of those 65 and older. From a financial planning perspective, it’s a lot easier to save,...
How To Split Expenses Fairly When You Move in With Your Partner
Moving in with your partner is an exciting milestone in your personal life, and it’s also a cause for adjustment in your financial life. Now you’ll be sharing many expenses that you haven’t before — such as groceries, utilities and housing — but how can you decide who pays for what? In this “Financially Savvy Female” column, we’re chatting with Ali Browne, the chief development officer at Lido Advisors, about how to split these expenses fairly.
Tomorrow's a Big Day for Social Security Beneficiaries. Here's Why
A major announcement is about to hit.
State agencies withdraw GI Bill funding for House of Prayer Christian Church seminaries
Multiple state approving agencies have withdrawn GI Bill program approval for seminaries connected to the House of Prayer Christian Church, which was raided by the FBI in June. Veteran advocates allege the schools swindled bible seminary students out of millions of dollars of veterans benefits. ...
Yes, democracy is in trouble — but "age caps" aren't the solution
In the United States and around the world, the dangers posed to democracy have become both more numerous and more dire, but also easier to spot. Voter suppression, disinformation campaigns and outright coups are neither subtle nor morally ambiguous tactics, and their practitioners — almost always from the far right — have grown brazen, taking less and less care to hide their true motives. But even at this moment of overwhelming peril for our democratic institutions, whose significance is recognized by an increasing number of Americans, one anti-democratic policy has gained support from a startling number of people across the political spectrum: barring older citizens from holding public office.
