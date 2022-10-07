ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Michael John Wais — PENDING

Michael J. Wais, 76, Leesburg, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
LEESBURG, IN
Scott Sleighter — PENDING

Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
PIERCETON, IN
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED

Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
WARSAW, IN
John Lee Gilbert

John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on CR 1400N near North East Shore Drive, near Syracuse. Driver: Debra Kuemmell, 1300N, Syracuse. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $1,000. 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, on US 30 near Pierceton. Driver:...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Benton Christopher Howard

Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
KNOX, IN
Gladys Mullins

Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Larry ‘Doug’ Ousley — UPDATED

Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of (the late) George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He graduated from high school in Prestonsburg. On Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca (Kemery) Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
PIERCETON, IN
Norma Jean Amstutz

Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
GOSHEN, IN
John Marshall Vogely

John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Ingeborg Mathews

Ingeborg Mathews, 93, of Milford, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
MILFORD, IN
Obituaries
Rose Ann Stover

Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
GOSHEN, IN
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn – PENDING

James W. “Jimmy” Coburn, 51, died at home surrounded by his family at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman

Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
ALBION, IN
Timeline From The Past: Abbie Sheehan Murder, Record Rainfall

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 9, 1974 — The grand opening of Kline’s World and the newly remodeled Kline’s main floor in downtown Warsaw will begin Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Oct. 26.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Wayne K. Baker

Wayne K. Baker, 91, of rural Mentone, passed at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Warsaw. Wayne was born on April 6, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Joseph and Clara Eve (King) Baker. He married on Nov. 25, 1951, in Mentone United Methodist Church to Bonnie L. Reese.
MENTONE, IN
Second Culver’s Location Open In Warsaw

WARSAW — Those looking to get their fix of Culver’s ButterBurgers or frozen custard now have another location in the area to visit to do so. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for Culver’s second Warsaw location at 2455 Jalynn St., on Monday, Oct. 10.
WARSAW, IN
Betty A. Rogers

Betty A. Rogers, 74, Rochester, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born on Oct. 23, 1947 in the Black Rock, Ark., area, the daughter of Truman Leroy and Johnnie Murlene (Cummings) Ashlock. On Nov. 27, 1965, at the Metea Baptist Church, Metea, Indiana, she married Randall J. Rogers and he survives.
ROCHESTER, IN
AlignLife’s New Space Allows Room For Growth

WARSAW — AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Center of Warsaw now has more space to serve its clients thanks to a move. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the business’ new location at 311 S. Buffalo St., on Monday, Oct. 10. Owner Dr. Kevin Day...
WARSAW, IN

