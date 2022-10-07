Read full article on original website
Michael John Wais — PENDING
Michael J. Wais, 76, Leesburg, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Scott Sleighter — PENDING
Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED
Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on CR 1400N near North East Shore Drive, near Syracuse. Driver: Debra Kuemmell, 1300N, Syracuse. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $1,000. 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, on US 30 near Pierceton. Driver:...
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
Anita Jo Gaman Dunlavy — PENDING
Anita Jo Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary.
Larry ‘Doug’ Ousley — UPDATED
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of (the late) George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He graduated from high school in Prestonsburg. On Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca (Kemery) Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Norma Jean Amstutz
Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
John Marshall Vogely
John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
Ingeborg Mathews
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, of Milford, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn – PENDING
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn, 51, died at home surrounded by his family at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
Wayne K. Baker
Wayne K. Baker, 91, of rural Mentone, passed at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Warsaw. Wayne was born on April 6, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Joseph and Clara Eve (King) Baker. He married on Nov. 25, 1951, in Mentone United Methodist Church to Bonnie L. Reese.
Betty A. Rogers
Betty A. Rogers, 74, Rochester, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born on Oct. 23, 1947 in the Black Rock, Ark., area, the daughter of Truman Leroy and Johnnie Murlene (Cummings) Ashlock. On Nov. 27, 1965, at the Metea Baptist Church, Metea, Indiana, she married Randall J. Rogers and he survives.
