From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 9, 1974 — The grand opening of Kline’s World and the newly remodeled Kline’s main floor in downtown Warsaw will begin Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Oct. 26.

