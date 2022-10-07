ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Midday headlines from Oct. 7, 2022 03:27

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.

Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..

Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.

The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.

Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.

iltq247
4d ago

Why are thugs going to other communities to stir up trouble and commit crimes? Do they think that they are invisible if they're elsewhere?

