Erie County, NY

Erie County SPCA reunites missing cat with owner 8 years later

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
A missing cat was reunited with its owner a long eight years after he went missing from his North Tonawanda home.

The cat, Orion, was brought to the Erie County SPCA on Sept. 23. Orion had injuries that required immediate veterinary care. Orion was scanned by the SPCA staff for a microchip, and a chip was found with a phone number attached.

Orion's owner was contacted and they confirmed that the cat went missing a whopping eight years ago.

Orion was reunited with his long-lost owners on Thursday, and he was able to go to his new home in West Seneca.

Nette Jones
4d ago

both of my boys are microchipped and because they have a FIV they stay indoors.. I know the family must have been Overjoyed to know that their family member is back safe where he belongs. great story!

