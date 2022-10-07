Video / Fatal Fire Inside Look: Police release body cam view

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, police and fire crews rushed to Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road in St. Helens following reports of a fire at the facility.

As first responders arrived they found six units at the center heavily involved with fire. Moments later, an explosion occurred within the structure throwing debris across a large area of the complex.

As SHPD officers arrived they entered the center to help evacuate residents.

SHPD has release body worn camera footage of the Pittsburg Road fire incident.

You can access it here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p8jctyb857kwfx0/AACcTc_hP5_GsrAuhemsrrcEa?dl=0

One person died in the fire. Six other residents were pulled from the burning building by the first responders.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation as of Friday, Oct. 7.