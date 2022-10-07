ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Video / Fatal Fire Inside Look: Police release body cam view

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QY4Qi_0iQOhsBK00

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, police and fire crews rushed to Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road in St. Helens following reports of a fire at the facility.

As first responders arrived they found six units at the center heavily involved with fire. Moments later, an explosion occurred within the structure throwing debris across a large area of the complex.

As SHPD officers arrived they entered the center to help evacuate residents.

SHPD has release body worn camera footage of the Pittsburg Road fire incident.

You can access it here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p8jctyb857kwfx0/AACcTc_hP5_GsrAuhemsrrcEa?dl=0

One person died in the fire. Six other residents were pulled from the burning building by the first responders.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation as of Friday, Oct. 7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens Police Log: Suspect arrested over false report

The St. Helens Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service it handled from Sept. 15-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, Sept. 15 Officers arrested a woman in the 200 block of Strand Street on a fugitive warrant. Officers responded to a traffic crash near Old Portland Road and South 15th Street. Officers responded to a theft call in the 200 block of River Way....
SAINT HELENS, OR
The Oregonian

Man accused of vehicular homicide in fatal jet ski crash on Columbia River

A man was arrested Sunday night on a vehicular homicide allegation after a fatal jet ski collision on the Columbia River near Vancouver’s western waterfront area. Vancouver police said they were called to the crash about 7:30 p.m. east of the Interstate 5 Bridge and upstream from the Burlington Northern Railroad bridge, where they learned Stephen Andrew Lubeck, 29, was riding a jet ski south and hit a woman who was riding a jet ski west.
VANCOUVER, WA
First Coast News

Police: 12-year-old killed in ATV accident in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. SJCSO says that the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the Trailmark subdivision. The boy was killed in the accident. The condition of his father has not been released.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
Saint Helens, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Sedro-Woolley neighborhood

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. - Police are investigating after a home in Sedro-Woolley was hit by a drive-by shooting Thursday morning. According to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD), a homeowner called 911 saying that someone had fired five to six gunshots outside and drive away. One of the bullets went through one of the walls in their home.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Retirement#Dropbox Com#Body Cam#Shpd
kezi.com

Oregon serial rapist to be released from prison after nearly 36 years

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison after nearly 36 years behind bars, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday. Richard Troy Gillmore was known as the “Jogger Rapist" for assaulting nine girls and women in the late 1970s and early ‘80s in the Portland metro area. Though he admitted to the crimes, he was convicted in only one case because the other eight fell outside the statute of limitations.
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme

Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Oregonian

Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county

Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Council on Developmental Disabilities Meet ‘n Greet, Listening Tour Comes to Oregon Coast Oct. 12-13-14

CLATSOP COUNTY – Wednesday, October 12 – Gearhart Fultano’s Pizza & Bowling, 3518 Hwy. 101, Gearhart – Noon to 2 pm. TILLAMOOK COUNTY – Thursday, October 13 – North Coast Pinball, 35995 N. Hwy. 101, Nehalem – 10am – Meet/Greet; 11:30 – 1 pm Free Pinball; Main Street Pizza, 2205 N. Hwy. 101, Tillamook – Pizza 1 – 3 pm.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
SEATTLE, WA
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
60
Followers
634
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy