cardinalnews.org
Danville Community College to offer EMT training; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Danville Community College to offer EMT training. Danville Community College, in partnership with the Danville...
WBTM
Danville Public Schools Holds State of the District Presentation
Danville Public Schools held their State of the District presentation on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston opened the meeting by acknowledging some of the challenges the district has faced over the last couple of years stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has sought to improve on some of their...
WBTM
Leadership Southside Looking for Mentors
Leadership Southside is requesting mentors. Hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Southside develops participants’ leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional, and community member. As part of the program, each participant is paired with a mentor from the community. Mentors and mentees...
WBTM
Project Imagine Honors Recent Graduates
Four teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention program that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Jayden King-Hannah, Jordan Jones, JaToric Nunnally, and Nyles...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Life Saving Crew’s longest serving member celebrates 60 years
The Danville Life Saving Crew recently hosted a small ceremony to recognize Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County. Lester joined the Crew on March 10, 1962, serving as a captain and business manager throughout the years. Lester made such a positive impact in the Crew; the Southside Crew Hall was dedicated in his name.
WBTM
Appalachian Power Seeking Rate Increase
Appalachian Power has requested approval for a rate hike that would affect customers in Martinsville and Henry county as well as some customers in western Pittsylvania county. According to WFXR, the hike would increase the average customers bill by $20 a month over the next two years. The reason for the request is the increased price of fossil fuels.
WBTM
Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event
The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
WBTM
Danville Police Department Hosting PEACE Center Fall Kickoff on Thursday
The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall Kickoff will be held this Thursday, October 13th, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 827 Green Street. The P.E.A.C.E. Center will be giving away FREE Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies, new clothing, appliances, and household items. There will...
wallstreetwindow.com
Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
WBTM
‘Life of a Musician’ Holds Premiere Event in Danville
The new documentary tv show “Life of a Musician” held its premiere in Danville Thursday night at WF Patton House. The show takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from well-known artists like John Jorgensen. The show is filmed in different locations around Danville. Executive Producer...
WDBJ7.com
Kitty’s Closet will use RV to take clothes to those in need in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville resident Jennifer Miller started Kitty’s Closet in August as a free clothing closet for those in need. While working in behavioral health for 25 years, she noticed a large, underserved population in the area. “While there are some locations that do have free clothing...
WSET
Danville Parks & Recreation warn the public on recent increased vandalism
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Parks and Recreation warn about vandalism in their city parks. Danville parks are asking for the public's help. The recreation said that on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. a vehicle moved barricades that were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for line marking. The...
Augusta Free Press
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating officer involved shooting near Mountain View Terrace
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 12:42 p.m. The male is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Roanoke City Police said there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. Police said at 11:10 on October 8th, police learned of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View...
WBTM
Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates
Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scam
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a recent scam affecting residents in Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Reports say that people have been receiving phone calls from a male individual identifying himself as “Lt. Kevin Suthard” from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The caller...
wfxrtv.com
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
WBTM
Virginia Average Gas Price Jumps 18 Cents From Last Week
The average price of gas in Virginia jumped 18 cents this week to $3.49 a gallon. OPEC+ recent announcement that the group of oil-producing nations would slash output by 2 million barrels per day led to the price of oil creeping above $90 a barrel for the first time in several weeks. A higher cost for oil usually means more expensive gasoline.
