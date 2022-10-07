Read full article on original website
GM Is Launching a New Business to Connect Homes and Businesses With EV Chargers, Energy Storage
GM is starting a new business unit to offer electricity storage and management for homes and businesses. The new unit, called GM Energy, will provide battery packs, EV chargers, and software to help customers optimize charging and ride out electric grid disruptions. General Motors on Tuesday said that it is...
Honda's New $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant Will Be Built in Ohio
Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution on Tuesday said a new multibillion-dollar plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles will be located in Ohio. The battery plant is expected to cost $3.5 billion, with overall investment by the unnamed joint venture eventually reaching $4.4 billion, the companies said. Construction of...
Delta Invests in Electric Air Taxi Startup Joby, Plans Last-Mile Airport Service
Delta will also have an exclusive five-year partnership with Joby operating electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, as part of the Delta network. Delta CEO Ed Bastian envisions moving passengers to and from airports quicker and with less hassle. Delta Air Lines, which has watched competitors map future...
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season
American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
American Airlines Invests in Firm Aiming to Supply Hydrogen to Planes
American Airlines said Monday that it invested in a company that hopes to deliver hydrogen for use in planes, one prong of the airline industry's approach to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The Fort Worth-based airline did not say how much it invested or its ownership stake in Universal Hydrogen Co.,...
