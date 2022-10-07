ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Honda's New $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant Will Be Built in Ohio

Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution on Tuesday said a new multibillion-dollar plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles will be located in Ohio. The battery plant is expected to cost $3.5 billion, with overall investment by the unnamed joint venture eventually reaching $4.4 billion, the companies said. Construction of...
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season

American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
American Airlines Invests in Firm Aiming to Supply Hydrogen to Planes

American Airlines said Monday that it invested in a company that hopes to deliver hydrogen for use in planes, one prong of the airline industry's approach to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The Fort Worth-based airline did not say how much it invested or its ownership stake in Universal Hydrogen Co.,...
