Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
KWQC
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
KWQC
Davenport man charged with striking squad car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a police car and was involved in a standoff with officers earlier this month. David J. Tvedt, 49, is charged with interference with an official act with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, assault on a person in certain occupations - use or displaying a weapon, a Class D felony, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man killed in a shooting Sunday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 40-year-old Eric Beale. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Tuesday. Rock Island police responded around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to shots fired call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
KWQC
Teen charged after shooting in a Rock Island convenience store
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and injured a man in Quick’s Monday. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the Quick’s store, 1501 5th Street, according to a media release.
WIFR
One arrested in Freeport after possible gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody at Stephenson County jail in connection with a suspected gang-related incident Sunday. Marcquette Verner, 30, of Rockford faces multiple felony firearm charges. He was developed as a suspect after a string of shootings involving a dark-colored SUV. Police responded just...
KWQC
Court documents reveal new details in Rock Island homicide
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Court documents filed Tuesday revealed new details about a shooting in Rock Island that left one man dead and another man in custody. Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, was arrested Sunday in Davenport on a Rock Island County warrant for two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion. Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman arrested in DeKalb County after domestic battery
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Kirkland woman was arrested Monday after reports of domestic battery. Officers received reports of the battery in progress around 2:38 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The offender, 34-year-old Sophie DeMoss, had fled the residence before officer arrived and could not be found. DeMoss returned after deputies […]
nbc15.com
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
Oregon bowhunter accused of illegally killing whitetail deer
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon man, Brandon Miller, 28, has been accused of illegally killing a whitetail deer with a bow and arrow. According to the Oregon Police Department, at 7:32 p.m. on October 3rd, officers arrested Miller on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. During the arrest, officers issued citations for violation of Illinois […]
KWQC
‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies. Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder
Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Warrant served to woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police had her warrant served, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jennifer Dietz, 39, was wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and...
ourquadcities.com
Camper rollover accident slows traffic on I-80 West
A trailer/camper was involved in a rollover accident around the connection of I-80 West to I-80 West in Henry County. The incident happen around noon on Tuesday, October 11. Per the Illinois State Police, it appears the vehicle had taken the ramp too quickly. No fatalities related to the accident were reported.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., Rock Island officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th Street and found a 30-year-old man suffering from stab and gunshot wounds.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Flees And Attempted To Strike A Officer In Loves Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline 3 vehicle crash
Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday. East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Avenue Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th and Archer Drive. No one involved sustained serious injuries.
UPDATE: landfill ‘remains’ deemed ‘medical replica’
UPDATE, Oct. 11, 4 p.m. On October 11, the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist who was working with the State Medical Examiner. The Forensic Anthropologist determined the suspected bone to be a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur. The Forensic Anthropologist described the suspected bone as being “made to […]
Comments / 0