dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
KVUE
Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race
AUSTIN, Texas — No Democrat has ever raised more money to run for Texas governor than Beto O'Rourke, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. O'Rourke reportedly announced Tuesday that he has raised another $25.2 million since July, resulting in a total of over $66 million raised for his campaign against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms
A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
Gov. Abbott’s spokesperson releases statement on marijuana pardons in Texas
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct factual information. The original story is on file with our news director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Thursday to KUT, an Austin media outlet, commenting on the recent decision by President Biden to pardon prior federal […]
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They Said
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaigning in HoustonScreenshot from Twitter. With less than one month away before voters go to the polls in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke were both in the same city. Each candidate was in Houston, Texas.
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas
"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.
fox7austin.com
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced the...
warricknews.com
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
fox7austin.com
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
