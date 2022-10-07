ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dailytrib.com

Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan

The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race

AUSTIN, Texas — No Democrat has ever raised more money to run for Texas governor than Beto O'Rourke, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. O'Rourke reportedly announced Tuesday that he has raised another $25.2 million since July, resulting in a total of over $66 million raised for his campaign against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Juliette Fairley

Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms

A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
TEXAS STATE
Local
Texas Government
City
Granite Shoals, TX
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
WGNO

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
MCALLEN, TX
fox7austin.com

California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
News Break
Politics
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
KEMPNER, TX

