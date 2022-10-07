US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem.

The area of the crash ( OpenStreetMap ® )

The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m.

Given US-52’s proximity to prominent landmarks such as Downtown Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University, traffic is expected to be highly impacted.

Maps and traffic cam footage show a heavy amount of congestion in the area, traffic is backed up for over three miles presently on US-52.

There is no word as to what caused this crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

