Analyzing VF's Short Interest

VF's VFC short percent of float has risen 9.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.40 million shares sold short, which is 4.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
Analyst Ratings for RingCentral

Analysts have provided the following ratings for RingCentral RNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RingCentral has an average price target of $75.64 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $40.00.
Analyst Ratings for Amgen

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Amgen AMGN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BlackRock

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BlackRock BLK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BlackRock has an average price target of $743.0 with a high of $860.00 and a low of $585.00.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Analyst Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Evoqua Water Technologies. The company has an average price target of $43.5 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $43.00.
Where WEX Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for WEX. The company has an average price target of $200.22 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $148.00.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Intel Eyes Massive Job Cuts As Early As This Month To Sail Through PC Market Slump: Report

The PC slowdown is beginning to bite chipmakers. Intel Corporation INTC is reportedly eyeing massive job cuts to tide over the current malaise. What Happened: Intel plans to announce a major headcount reduction, running into thousands, as early as this month, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The announcement could come around the release of the chipmaker’s third-quarter results on Oct. 27, the report said. Divisions, including sales and marketing, will likely see about 20% of the jobs being eliminated, added the report.
Expert Ratings for Teleflex

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
Why Lululemon Stock Traded Higher Today

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU shares jumped in Tuesday's regular session following positive analyst coverage from Piper Sandler. What Happened: Piper Sandler analyst Abbie Zvejnieks upgraded Lululemon from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $320 to $350 after seeing demand momentum following a customer survey. Piper Sandler said...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Integra Lifesciences

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Integra Lifesciences IART stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares climbed 107.7% to close at $0.3395 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares gained 62.3% to close at $40.00 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
