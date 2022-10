A Day To Remember to Bring Fully Acoustic Tour to Cincinnati

A Day to Remember performs in Saratoga, Florida, in 2016.

A Day To Remember is coming to Andrew J. Brady Music Center in December and planning a fully acoustic set. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.Nearly since its 2003 formation, A Day To Remember has been the band for emo kids the world over. The group's first big grab at worldwide attention came in 2009, when it released a heart-shattering cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” on MySpace. From there, the fanbase has only continued to amass more and more followers.To celebrate nearly 20 years performing together, A Day To Remember is embarking on a special, one-of-a-kind tour that will take its members to a small collection of cities across the United States for the band to perform an all-acoustic career-spanning set. Perhaps most exciting for the band: the tour opener at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium.A Day To Remember’s new single, “Miracle” features gritty guitar and searing vocals – a continuation of the big sound and emotional fury ADTR fans have come to expect. The band's most recent album, 2021’s, was met with widespread praise from both critics and music lovers. ADTR’s "Reassembled: Acoustic Theater" tour comes to Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at Ticketmaster.com. Andrew J Brady Music Center is located at 25 Race St., Downtown.Below, watch A Day to Remember's video for "Miracle."

