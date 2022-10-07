ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Day To Remember to Bring Fully Acoustic Tour to Cincinnati

By Deirdre Kaye
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRogo_0iQOgeX700
A Day to Remember performs in Saratoga, Florida, in 2016.

A Day To Remember is coming to Andrew J. Brady Music Center in December and planning a fully acoustic set. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.

Nearly since its 2003 formation, A Day To Remember has been the band for emo kids the world over. The group's first big grab at worldwide attention came in 2009, when it released a heart-shattering cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” on MySpace. From there, the fanbase has only continued to amass more and more followers.

To celebrate nearly 20 years performing together, A Day To Remember is embarking on a special, one-of-a-kind tour that will take its members to a small collection of cities across the United States for the band to perform an all-acoustic career-spanning set. Perhaps most exciting for the band: the tour opener at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium.

A Day To Remember’s new single, “Miracle” features gritty guitar and searing vocals – a continuation of the big sound and emotional fury ADTR fans have come to expect. The band's most recent album, 2021’s You’re Welcome , was met with widespread praise from both critics and music lovers.

ADTR’s "Reassembled: Acoustic Theater" tour comes to Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at Ticketmaster.com. Andrew J Brady Music Center is located at 25 Race St., Downtown.


Below, watch A Day to Remember's video for "Miracle."

