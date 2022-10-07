ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantern

The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 7

The Lantern Sports Podcast is back for its seventh episode, recapping the latest news around Buckeyes athletics and detailing the No. 2 Ohio State football team’s performance so far this season entering the bye week. Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh highlights the weekend sweeps from the men’s and women’s...
Lantern

Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison

A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020. According to an Oct. 11 U.S. Department of Justice news release, Tres Genco — a Hillsboro, Ohio, native — admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Genco pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which is punishable by up to life in prison, according to the release.
