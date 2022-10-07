Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conferenceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann Arbor
On a rainy night in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Michigan and poured in the goals for a 3-1 win at University of Michigan Soccer Stadium Tuesday. Brian Maisonneuve picked up his second win versus the Wolverines (3-7-3, 1-4-1 Big Ten)...
Lantern
Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conference
The Buckeyes are on a bye week after earning six-straight wins to start the season, and head coach Ryan Day is already looking to maintain momentum once No. 2 Ohio State retakes the football field. Day said Tuesday the Buckeyes practice three times this week, allowing them “to get a...
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Ohio State to play Iowa at noon Oct. 22, appear on FOX ‘Big Noon Kickoff’
No. 2 Ohio State will begin the second half of its season against Iowa Oct. 22 on FOX “Big Noon Kickoff,” the athletic department announced Monday. It will mark the Buckeyes’ first appearance on “Big Noon Kickoff” this season and second start time at noon, coming after Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State Week 2.
Lantern
Cross Country: ‘Having fun with it’: How Mason Vergote became head coach of Ohio State cross country
Ohio State cross country head coach Sara Mason Vergote never thought coaching would become her career, but it found her. “I think for most people, the coaching kind of ends up finding you,” Mason Vergote said. “I assumed I was going to be a high school science teacher; that’s what I went to school for.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matches
For the first time in more than one month, the Buckeyes returned to the Covelli Center and came away with two Big Ten victories. No. 6 Ohio State held off comeback bids against No. 13 Penn State (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) in five sets during a 3-2 win Friday and Northwestern (13-5, 2-4 Big Ten) in four sets Sunday.
Lantern
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over Ohio
Senior forward Sarah Charley scored two goals for the No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team, leading the Buckeyes to a 7-1 win over Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, Sunday. The Buckeyes (7-5, 1-3 Big Ten) had five different players score to top the Bobcats (5-7, 1-3 MAC), collecting their fourth-straight win.
Lantern
The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 7
The Lantern Sports Podcast is back for its seventh episode, recapping the latest news around Buckeyes athletics and detailing the No. 2 Ohio State football team’s performance so far this season entering the bye week. Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh highlights the weekend sweeps from the men’s and women’s...
Lantern
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison
A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020. According to an Oct. 11 U.S. Department of Justice news release, Tres Genco — a Hillsboro, Ohio, native — admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Genco pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which is punishable by up to life in prison, according to the release.
Comments / 0