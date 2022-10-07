For the first time in more than one month, the Buckeyes returned to the Covelli Center and came away with two Big Ten victories. No. 6 Ohio State held off comeback bids against No. 13 Penn State (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) in five sets during a 3-2 win Friday and Northwestern (13-5, 2-4 Big Ten) in four sets Sunday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO