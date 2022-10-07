Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Port council approves rate hikes
The Steamship Authority’s port council approved a $132 million 2023 operating budget and rate increases Tuesday morning. The six council members in attendance represent Barnstable, Falmouth, Fairhaven, Nantucket, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury voted unanimously on the budget and the rates. However, no vote came from New Bedford as that seat remains unfilled. The port council is solely an advisory board. The budget and rate increases won’t become official unless passed by the board, which meets on Oct. 18.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury seeks disabled commuter representative
West Tisbury announced on its town website it is seeking a resident to be the disabled commuter representative on the Vineyard Transit Administration (VTA) board for the next year. “This individual sits on the board of the VTA and represents the interests of disabled riders,” West Tisbury administrator Jennifer Rand...
capecod.com
Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Reserved for Jim’
A single chair, adorned with lures and bucktails, sits in a Lobsterville Beach parking spot in Aquinnah. On it, is a sign that reads: “Reserved for Jim Wareing.”. Fishermen Island-wide have been honoring the memory of their fellow angler following Wareing’s unexpected passing the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. He had just celebrated his 51st birthday Sept. 29. Last week, representatives of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby issued a statement on its website and social media platforms: “With much sadness the Derby Committee notes the sudden passing of longtime Derby shore angler Jim Wareing. Fishing the Derby with close friends and new acquaintances alike was one of Jim’s singular passions.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All Cape Cod real estate transactions from Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Barnstable County reported from Oct 2 to Oct 8. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,368-square-foot home on Tubman Road in Brewster that sold for $605,000.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
GoLocalProv
Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?
In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theweektoday.com
Marc Anthony’s Pizza team wins WPA golf tournament
The Wareham Police Association held its 4th annual golf tournament benefiting Cops for Kids with Cancer on Oct. 8. E. Event organizers Lorenzo Grosso and Calib LaRue would like to thank Little Harbor Country Club for hosting the event and all sponsors, donations, and players who helped make this event possible.
WCVB
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Duncan Edward Walton
On Sept. 30, 2022, Duncan Walton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died at his home in Oak Bluffs, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old when he went home to be with the Lord. Duncan was born in Jersey City, N.J., in May 1928, the only...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
capecod.com
Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich
HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
$10M in ARP funds went to Providence ‘reparations’ commission pushing for bail fund, K-12 racism curriculum
Taxpayers funds from Biden's ARP helped create a "reparations" commission that is pushing for a bail bond fund and K-12 curriculum reform in Providence, Rhode Island.
Seven children taken to hospital following hazmat incident at Cape YMCA
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Fire crews responded to the YMCA Cape Cod in West Barnstable, Friday, for an incident involving hazardous materials that sent seven children to the hospital. “We found seven children in respiratory distress who had been exposed to vapors from muriatic acid,” West Barnstable Fire Chief...
Comments / 0