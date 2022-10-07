A single chair, adorned with lures and bucktails, sits in a Lobsterville Beach parking spot in Aquinnah. On it, is a sign that reads: “Reserved for Jim Wareing.”. Fishermen Island-wide have been honoring the memory of their fellow angler following Wareing’s unexpected passing the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. He had just celebrated his 51st birthday Sept. 29. Last week, representatives of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby issued a statement on its website and social media platforms: “With much sadness the Derby Committee notes the sudden passing of longtime Derby shore angler Jim Wareing. Fishing the Derby with close friends and new acquaintances alike was one of Jim’s singular passions.”

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO