ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

‘I’ll f— you up’: Clearwater man accused of pushing, punching children, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15E5i1_0iQOgUej00

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing two children in April 2021, according to police.

An arrest document said Brent Lavall Crews, 34, of Clearwater pushed two children, ages 9 and 11 years old, to the ground on April 1, 2021.

St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records

Police said after pushing the children, Crews slapped the children repeatedly while punching them.

The suspect was accused of calling the children slurs and saying “I’ll f— you up” during the alleged beating.

According to the arrest report, Crews allegedly ripped one of the children’s shirts off and went to a bedroom to continue hitting them.

The children told police they got bruises from the incident. The incident was also caught on video, the arrest report said.

Crews was booked on one count of child abuse, according to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 30

Foodie
4d ago

Seems he still has a mentality of a 2 year old. Now he can be locked up in daycare jail .

Reply(1)
9
Digger Odell
3d ago

A hero like this Nixxer I meant g’s not x’s typo sorry anyway this one deserves the back door prison shower treatment Repeatedly

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Bradenton postal worker indicted for allegedly trafficking kilos of cocaine through deliveries: DOJ

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bradenton residents have been indicted in a federal investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said USPS postal worker Nathasha Prieto, 33, and Angel Hernandez Coss, 37, distributed several kilograms of cocaine […]
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy