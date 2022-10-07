ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ryerson (RYI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why OP Bancorp (OPBK) is a Solid Choice

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Perion Network (PERI)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs

Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Inspire (INSP) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

INSP - Free Report) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $208.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.9% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 10th

GEF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

ARI - Free Report) closed at $8.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Coming into today, shares...
3 Reasons to Retain Nevro (NVRO) Stock in Your Portfolio

NVRO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid foothold in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market. A solid second-quarter 2022 performance, along with continued strength in its flagship Senza platform, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and dependence on third-party payors persist.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th

CENX - Free Report) is engaged in the production of primary aluminium in the United Sates and Iceland. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 55.0% downward over the last 60 days. Camping World (. CWH - Free Report) is a provider of services,...
Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High

PFIX - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 87.5% from its 52-week low price of $37.38/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Hike Anticipation

TTE - Free Report) , Amalgamated Financial (. PBF - Free Report) , which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis. Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors. In finance,...
Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock

PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks to Fight Market Uncertainty

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both touched fresh 52-week lows Tuesday morning as Wall Street prepares to enter the heart of the third-quarter earnings season later this week. Investors are also eagerly awaiting the release of September inflation data on October 13. Stocks did show some signs of life through mid-day trading as the market tried to snap a four-day losing streak.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?

ATCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Atlas is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at...
Is SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

SPYD - Free Report) made its debut on 10/21/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
