abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD officers from Puerto Rico looking to bridge the gap
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. For Hispanic Heritage Month, we are shining the spotlight on some of the newest officers with the North Charleston Police Department. They moved from Puerto Rico to serve the Lowcountry and are ready to make a difference.
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian cleanup instructions for Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston sanitation workers is able to clean up debris from Hurricane Ian as soon as possible. Residents are encouraged to put only yard debris on the curb on Friday, October 14th.
abcnews4.com
SC Ports handled a record number of containers in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports set new records in September in number of containers handled. Wando Welch terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Leatherman terminal handled 226,807 twenty -foot equivalent units. It was an 11 % increase from last year. SC Ports also moved 124,963 pier containers in...
abcnews4.com
Deputies, SWAT on scene of barricaded, armed subject at Ravenel home: CCSO
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies are at the scene of a home containing a barricaded subject, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday evening, shortly before 11 p.m. Members of the sheriff's office responded to a home in the 6400 block of Farm House Road at around 8:30...
abcnews4.com
Old Charleston Jail renovation to bring tour area, office & event spaces
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing Charleston's history to the 21st century. The historic Old Charleston Jail has been under construction for just over a year, and the developer has big plans for the building. From 1802 to 2022, the building that once housed some of Charleston's most infamous...
abcnews4.com
1 person critically injured after BUI crash in North Charleston: U.S. Coast Guard
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a boat crash which ejected four people into North Charleston waters and left one person critically injured. A suspect was arrested for allegedly driving the boat while under the influence, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural...
abcnews4.com
Human remains found on Johns Island, CCSO investigating
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the discovery of "skeletal remains" Monday. A work crew reportedly found the human remains in a wooded area and reported them shortly after 11 a.m., deputies said. The remains were found near the 3400 block of Patton...
abcnews4.com
Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
abcnews4.com
Joseph Floyd Manor to be rebuilt with temporary housing provided
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor will be rebuilt. Sandino Moses, the board chair of the Charleston Housing and Redevelopment Authority, says the board is in the process of looking for a developer. The first step is building temporary housing for the current residents, which they hope to...
abcnews4.com
Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
abcnews4.com
REV Federal Credit Union hosts 'Day of Good' at The Joe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "That line is crazy," says one of the more than one hundred volunteers ready to roll. For the second straight year, the REV Federal Credit Union is taking advantage of a federal holiday by turning Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day into a chance to perform some public service.
abcnews4.com
Will voters choose to extend the Penny Sales Tax in Dorchester County?
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The penny sales tax collects a penny for every dollar spent in Dorchester County. It passed in 2004 as one of the first transportation taxes in the state of South Carolina. It's scheduled to expire in April 2024. But county leaders say more money...
abcnews4.com
Sheriff Carter Weaver to host "Sheriff's Community Forum " on Oct. 11 and 13.
Georgetown, S.C. ( WCIV) — This week Sheriff Carter Weaver is hosting the “Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County.”. The forum will feature experts from the medical community, law enforcement, and addiction treatment. They will share how the opioid epidemic is affecting...
abcnews4.com
USS Clamagore could leave Patriots Point as early as this week, spokesperson says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum says the USS Clamagore could be moved as early as this week. The Patriots Point Development Authority Board voted unanimously to dismantle and recycle the submarine in March. The Clamagore was closed to the...
abcnews4.com
1 adult, 1 juvenile injured in separate downtown Charleston shootings Saturday
Charleston Police say officers responded to two separate shootings downtown Saturday night. One shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m., in the area of South and America streets. Upon arrival, officers found an adult victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital. The second shooting was reported four...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT, state officials kick off I-26 widening project in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A huge investment in South Carolina infrastructure is in the works to bring relief to drivers. State lawmakers and SC Department of Transportation officials kicked off the I-26 widening project on Tuesday. The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes between Jedburg...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in highway shooting: WCSO
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office say a man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting on Manning Highway last month. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., 24, of Manning, was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with one...
abcnews4.com
Man accused of hitting, killing teen from Ladson gets new charge of reckless homicide
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7, a Summerville man struck and killed an 18-year-old girl from Ladson, authorities say. The driver, 39-year-old William Jerod Grant, was arrested and charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after officials say marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
