North Charleston, SC

Behind the Badge: NCPD officers from Puerto Rico looking to bridge the gap

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. For Hispanic Heritage Month, we are shining the spotlight on some of the newest officers with the North Charleston Police Department. They moved from Puerto Rico to serve the Lowcountry and are ready to make a difference.
SC Ports handled a record number of containers in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports set new records in September in number of containers handled. Wando Welch terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Leatherman terminal handled 226,807 twenty -foot equivalent units. It was an 11 % increase from last year. SC Ports also moved 124,963 pier containers in...
Old Charleston Jail renovation to bring tour area, office & event spaces

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing Charleston's history to the 21st century. The historic Old Charleston Jail has been under construction for just over a year, and the developer has big plans for the building. From 1802 to 2022, the building that once housed some of Charleston's most infamous...
Human remains found on Johns Island, CCSO investigating

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the discovery of "skeletal remains" Monday. A work crew reportedly found the human remains in a wooded area and reported them shortly after 11 a.m., deputies said. The remains were found near the 3400 block of Patton...
Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
Joseph Floyd Manor to be rebuilt with temporary housing provided

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor will be rebuilt. Sandino Moses, the board chair of the Charleston Housing and Redevelopment Authority, says the board is in the process of looking for a developer. The first step is building temporary housing for the current residents, which they hope to...
Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
REV Federal Credit Union hosts 'Day of Good' at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "That line is crazy," says one of the more than one hundred volunteers ready to roll. For the second straight year, the REV Federal Credit Union is taking advantage of a federal holiday by turning Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day into a chance to perform some public service.
SCDOT, state officials kick off I-26 widening project in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A huge investment in South Carolina infrastructure is in the works to bring relief to drivers. State lawmakers and SC Department of Transportation officials kicked off the I-26 widening project on Tuesday. The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes between Jedburg...
Man accused of hitting, killing teen from Ladson gets new charge of reckless homicide

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7, a Summerville man struck and killed an 18-year-old girl from Ladson, authorities say. The driver, 39-year-old William Jerod Grant, was arrested and charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after officials say marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
