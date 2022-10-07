ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky at bottom of electric vehicle infrastructure ranks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While Kentucky may become the Electric Vehicle battery manufacturing capital of the United States, when it comes to EV infrastructure a recent study shows the state is currently ranked near the bottom. In September 2021, Ford announced it was building two lithium-ion battery plants at...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVQ

Oct. 11 designated as ‘Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Oct. 11 in Kentucky is now known as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day, thanks to a proclamation signed today. According to Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, more than half of all farming operations in the United States list women as a principal operator or decision-maker, so it was important to recognize women as an essential part of today’s farming sector.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
LEXINGTON, KY
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Eating Disorders increase; Care options in Kentucky

Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Jefferson County. We’re less than a month away from Election Day. The mid-term elections are on November 8th and the deadline to register is coming up fast. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October 8, 2022. Updated: Oct. 8,...
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky

Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky observes PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day for first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carter Cox’s parents say when he was born he was a healthy baby. When Carter turned two, his parents started to notice some sensory issues. He was diagnosed with autism by the time he was three. “But it was sort of a cyclical thing, every...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Jewish woman discusses lawsuit against Kentucky’s abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — In a new lawsuit, three Jewish women have come forward to challenge Kentucky’s abortion ban, claiming the law discriminates against their faith. This lawsuit is different because it focuses on the new law’s potential restrictions on in vitro fertilization (IVF). When people with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close

The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY

