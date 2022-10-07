Read full article on original website
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500
The S&P 500's 2nd-quarter earnings per share is set to drop 10% thanks to Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline. S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Beat the market with these dividend stocks paying sizable, sustainable, and growing dividends.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now
All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Portfolio concentration has played a key role in the Oracle of Omaha's long-term success.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses
Quality stocks with high dividend yields can alleviate pressure during a bear market. Companies like Chevron and Dow pay sizeable dividends. Both stocks are inexpensive and can continue supporting their dividends with cash, not debt. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
7 Big Dividend Stocks Wall Street Hates That Investors Should Love Now
These are seven great companies that Wall Street for one reason or another just does not like. Yet, their big and dependable dividends and solid positions in their respective sectors make them very attractive for long-term growth and income investors.
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a Trending Stock
WMT - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest retailer have returned -3.5%, compared...
2 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 80% to 102% Higher, According to Wall Street
Analysts expect these stocks to rise more than 100% once the rest of the market sees their underlying businesses in the same light.
Zacks.com
Is Ryerson (RYI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
tipranks.com
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
Motley Fool
3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Surprise! Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 31 Dividend Aristocrats
Buffett has positions in more Dividend Aristocrats than Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filings reveal.
Down Between 25% and 33%: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in October
Caterpillar's track record of dividend growth is impressive given the cyclical nature of its business. Kinder Morgan's high yield is supported by strong free cash flow and investment opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
