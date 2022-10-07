ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

The S&P 500's 2nd-quarter earnings per share is set to drop 10% thanks to Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline. S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors.
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses

Quality stocks with high dividend yields can alleviate pressure during a bear market. Companies like Chevron and Dow pay sizeable dividends. Both stocks are inexpensive and can continue supporting their dividends with cash, not debt.
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off.
Zacks.com

Is Ryerson (RYI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
tipranks.com

2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases

The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma's high-yielding dividend attracts investors.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way.
