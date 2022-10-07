Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flag
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoir
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teams
New vaccines available at the St. Joseph health department for uninsured
Two vaccines that were not previously available are now at the St. Joseph Health Department. Clinic Supervisor Holly Hazzard says one new one is Shingrix, the shingles vaccine. Hazzard says receiving this vaccine is huge for the clinic with how many calls they receive looking for the vaccine. "And we...
Jeep rolls after St. Joe teen, fixing her hair, let passenger steer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two Missouri teens were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by a 15-year-old St. Joseph girl was southbound on Highway 371 at SE Barnett Road. The driver of the Jeep was...
showmeprogress.com
That’s it, that’s everything
Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
SMSD elementary without power, generators keep class in session
Briarwood Elementary School is working to restore power in the building, but in the meantime, will continue to have class.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
KMBC.com
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
mymoinfo.com
Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri
(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
Kansas City shelter rescues dozens of dogs from Puerto Rico
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs is accepting 28 dogs rescued from a damaged shelter in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
fox4kc.com
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues
OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular 28-year-old gorilla
KANSAS CITY —In 2021, the Kansas City zoo announced an extraordinary procedure that saved one of the gorilla residents – a blood transfusion from Charlie to his critically-ill brother Curtis, according to a media release from the zoo. Both are Western lowland gorillas and recovered well, but that turned out to be just the beginning of Curtis’ health journey.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: It can rain in a drought (MON-10/10)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I’m back from vacation starting today so that’s a change I guess. The weather though hasn’t changed since I’ve left, at least from a moisture standpoint. There were some drought showers last week (rain that mostly evaporates), and there are a few chances this week, but there is still no strong system likely to impact our area for awhile.
northwestmoinfo.com
Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway
(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
