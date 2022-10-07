ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

showmeprogress.com

That’s it, that’s everything

Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri

I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri

(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
MISSOURI STATE
#Blood Donors#Charity#Hurricane Ian
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular 28-year-old gorilla

KANSAS CITY —In 2021, the Kansas City zoo announced an extraordinary procedure that saved one of the gorilla residents – a blood transfusion from Charlie to his critically-ill brother Curtis, according to a media release from the zoo. Both are Western lowland gorillas and recovered well, but that turned out to be just the beginning of Curtis’ health journey.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: It can rain in a drought (MON-10/10)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I’m back from vacation starting today so that’s a change I guess. The weather though hasn’t changed since I’ve left, at least from a moisture standpoint. There were some drought showers last week (rain that mostly evaporates), and there are a few chances this week, but there is still no strong system likely to impact our area for awhile.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway

(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

