ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
ifiberone.com
Grant County holding two free household hazardous waste disposal events
EPHRATA - Grant County is offering residents two chances this month to dispose of household hazardous waste for free. The first event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at the cul-de-sac on Road T.1 Southwest at the Port of Mattawa. The second event is also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Grant County Road District 2 shop at 12171 Wheeler Rd. near Moses Lake.
nbcrightnow.com
US-2 near Stevens Pass closes again amid Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US-2 near Skykomish closed again Sunday morning, to give crews a chance to remove a burned tree from the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said there isn't a detour in place. The highway has closed and been reopened multiple times since...
ncwlife.com
cohaitungchi.com
The 7 Best Leavenworth Hikes (Besides the Enchantments)
The Bavarian town of Leavenworth is located in the midst of beautiful alpine mountains and lakes, making it a great base camp for day hikes. You are reading: Best hikes near leavenworth | The 7 Best Leavenworth Hikes (Besides the Enchantments) While Leavenworth is a popular gateway to one of...
kpq.com
Several Closures Coming to Valley Mall Parkway & Vicinity
Motorists in East Wenatchee will be seeing a lot of road construction in the coming weeks. Ryan Foust of Selland Construction says the first activity will occur tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11). “We will be closing the intersection of French Street and Standerfer Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It...
shorelineareanews.com
Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday
Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
q13fox.com
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake elementary school burglarized
An elementary school in Moses Lake is missing some items after it was burglarized over the weekend. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Larson Heights Elementary school staff reported the crime to police at about 8:14 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance video showed throughout the weekend that multiple subjects had entered and exited a storage shed. Forcible entry was also made into a the school through a utility room. Leaf blowers, an electronic whiteboard, and a gas can were stolen. The suspects are apparently still at large. The investigation continues.
ifiberone.com
Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy
QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ifiberone.com
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island
MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee police investigating Sunday night shooting, one home struck
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police are investigating a Sunday night drive-by shooting that damaged an occupied home. Police responded about 9:45 p.m. to the area of Third Street Northeast and North James Avenue after multiple reports of shots fired. One home, occupied by five people, was struck by...
ncwlife.com
Suspect charged with aggravated murder in shooting of Yair Flores
WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in the murder of Yair Flores, the teenager found shot to death in his family's home in August. Markheil Leon Ford was booked into the Chelan County jail at 12:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Wenatchee police say Ford crept to a window of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street about 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 and opened fire, killing the 18-year-old while he lay in bed with his girlfriend.
