An elementary school in Moses Lake is missing some items after it was burglarized over the weekend. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Larson Heights Elementary school staff reported the crime to police at about 8:14 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance video showed throughout the weekend that multiple subjects had entered and exited a storage shed. Forcible entry was also made into a the school through a utility room. Leaf blowers, an electronic whiteboard, and a gas can were stolen. The suspects are apparently still at large. The investigation continues.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO