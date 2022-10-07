Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case. On October 10, 2022, the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that a $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 41-year-old Trevor Sanders of LaPlace, Louisiana.
WDSU
NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
fox8live.com
Six more arrests announced in connection to killing of 16-year-old at Hammond birthday party
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of six more people were announced in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Saturday night (Oct. 8) at a birthday party in Hammond. Four suspects -- three of them juveniles -- have been booked with second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s...
WDSU
Motorcyclist killed in accident in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police reports that a motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle struck the rear of another vehicle, causing the driver to be ejected. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with the...
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
WDSU
2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner
KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
Deadly drive-by in Hammond began as altercation after teen assaulted twerking girlfriend, say cops
A deadly drive-by shooting in the St. Paul Loop subdivision of Hammond started as a fight at a house party, Tangipahoa Parish authorities said Monday.
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office: ‘They were armed to the teeth.’ Party ends in high school student’s death
On Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to give an update on the shooting that killed a 16-year-old on Saturday (Oct. 8).
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
calcasieu.info
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 10 that two drivers were killed in two separate single-vehicle crashes. On October 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on...
Two dead in separate Troop L crashes
According to state troopers, the drivers in both of the crashes were not wearing their seatbelts. Those drivers, troopers say, died of their injuries.
calcasieu.info
Man and Teen Arrested in Louisiana After 24-Mile High-Speed Chase in A Stolen Car
Man and Teen Arrested in Louisiana After 24-Mile High-Speed Chase in A Stolen Car. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 10, 2022, that a juvenile and an adult were apprehended and charged following a high-speed chase on Saturday. Caddo deputies pursued a stolen white Dodge Charger while looking...
16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after teen dies in crash involving stolen cars
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a teenager was killed in a crash Monday night in Desire. The crash happened at the intersection of Oliver White Avenue and Benefit Street around 10:32 p.m. According to NOPD, the crash involved two stolen cars with one...
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Collision between 2 stolen cars leaves 16-year-old dead
Police say that the vehicle crashed into a residence at the intersection of Oliver White Avenue and Benefit Street.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
