The Best Deals Under $50 from Amazon's October Prime Day: Save on Clothing, Tech, Beauty and Home

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year is finally here, and we can't wait to start saving. With thousands of early Black Friday deals to choose from, it's near-impossible to know what items are worth the investment and which ones aren't. That's why we’ve scoured all the October Prime Day deals and gathered the ones actually worth shopping during the massive savings event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Walmart's Competing Prime Day Sale Is Here — Shop the 25 Best Deals on TVs, Toys, Gifts and More

Walmart launched a huge fall sale today, just one day ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. You don't need to wait to score extraordinary early Black Friday discounts with the Walmart Rollbacks and More sale. Featuring savings across the entire site, Walmart is kicking off the holiday season with deals on big-ticket holiday gifts, including the new Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and 4K smart TVs.
SHOPPING
The Best Cordless Vacuums of Fall 2022: Roomba, Levoit, Dyson, Bissell and More

As the weather gets colder, we get inspired to overhaul our space or tidy things up around the home using a vacuum. We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, so there's no better time to invest in a brand new convenient cordless vacuum — whether you're looking for a stick vacuum or a self-cleaning robot vacuum. However, if you still prefer the classic upright vacuum, we have selected the best ones in that category too.
ELECTRONICS
Amazon's Comfiest and Most Popular Cloud Sandals Are 40% Off for October Prime Day

It's the week of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which means now's an excellent time to shop for new footwear. While the summer may be behind us, a comfortable pair of sandals or slides are an everyday closet staple. If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing. The TikTok-famous Bronax Cloud Slides and Joomra Pillow Slippers are both on sale for $24 for Amazon's October Prime Day shopping event.
SHOPPING
The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop for Ahead of Holiday Travel

You can get the best luggage deals for your travels during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. There are plenty of luggage discounts available right now through Wednesday, October 12, including up to 45% off Samsonite luggage pieces. If you have travel plans for the upcoming holidays this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe.
TRAVEL
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Holiday Gifts for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More

After eagerly waiting and shopping early Black Friday sales from Target Day Deals to Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale, Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally underway. With the holiday season around the corner, this Prime Day-like sale comes at the perfect time to start on your gift list before the big shopping rush. Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Marvel, and Disney are discounted to unbelievably low prices.
INTERNET

